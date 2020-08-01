SU fall season postponed

The Daily Item
Joining the other major Pennsylvania Division-III sports conferences, the Landmark Conference Executive Board voted to postpone all conference regular-season contests and championships scheduled to take place in the 2020 fall semester, through Dec. 31.
Susquehanna University is a member of the Landmark Conference in all sports except for football. The River Hawks are members of the Centennial Conference in football, which season was postponed on July 7.
Sports effected by this decision are men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s indoor track & field, women’s indoor track & field, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving and volleyball.
“During these challenging times, the health and safety of our student-athletes and campus community is our foremost concern. The wave of fall sports cancellations among D-3 conferences, schools and universities suggests our opponents and partners have adopted the same awareness in regards to the COVID19 pandemic,” Susquehanna’s new athletic director Sharief Hashim said.
The conference and its member institutions are exploring ways to provide competitive opportunities for fall student-athletes to participate in their respective sports during the spring semester, barring local and state recommendations related to the pandemic. At present, it is the intent of the Landmark Conference to play a conference schedule and conduct league championships for fall sports in the spring of 2021.