SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna fell behind early, rallied to take a late lead, but couldn't on for a victory for the third time this week.
Mary Washington hit two foul shots with five seconds left, and Susquehanna's buzzer-beater fell short as the Eagles held on to a 48-45 win over the River Hawks in the Yvonne Young Esworty Tournament Championship game.
Mary Washington open the game with a 12-2 run, and led by 10 points after a cold-shooting opening quarter for Susquehanna. The River Hawks shot just 3-of-12 in the opening period, and never fully got untracked behind the 3-point line, shooting 2-for-17 for the game.
Susquehanna pulled with two in the third quarter on a Sadie Comfort 3-pointer after an offensive rebounds, and actually took a 45-44 lead with 2:48 left in the game on two Amalia Esposito foul shots. Those would be the final River Hawks' points of the game, as Susquehanna missed its final four shots from the field.
Comfort led Susquehanna (3-1) with 13 points, and both of the River Hawks' 3-pointers. Esposito finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Olivia Brandt notched her third double-double in four games with 10 points and 14 boards. Brandt was named to the all-tournament team.
Yvonne Young Esworty Tournament
Championship game
Mary Washington College 48, Susquehanna University 45
Mary Washington College (3-0)
Tory Martin 5-12 1-2 11; Keagan Schwab 3-5 0-0 6; Megan Baxter 1-9 0-0 3; Jordan Carpenter 1-5 0-2 2; Emily Shively 0-6 2-3 2; Molly Sharman 5-10 6-8 16; Sydney Sherman 2-5 0-0 4; Bri Harper 1-7 0-0 2; Karissa Higlander 1-3 0-0 2; Ashley Martin 0-0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Dufrane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-62 9-15 48.
Susquehanna (3-1)
Sadie Comfort 4-9 3-3 13; Amalia Esposito 3-8 6-6 12; Olivia Brandt 3-8 4-5 10; Erin McQuillen 1-14 0-0 2; Kaitlyn Lynch 1-7 0-1 2; Megan Emlet 3-4 0-0 6; Olivia Ciullo 0-2 0-0 0; Kate Hildebrandt 0-1 0-0 0; Kenzie Selvaggi 0-0 0-0 0; Bri Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 13-15 45.
Halftime score: MW, 30-21. 3-point goals: MW, 1-8 (Schwab 0-1; Baxter 1-5; Shively 0-2); SU 2-17 (Comfort 2-6; Brandt 0-1; McQuillen 0-8; Lynch 0-1; Emlet 0-1). Rebounds: MW 42 (Carpenter 14); SU 44 (Brandt 14). Assists: MW 8 (Schwab, Baxter and Harper, 2 each); SU 8 (McQuillen, Lynch and Emlet, 2 each). Steals: MW 10 (Baxter 5); SU 8 (Comfort 3); Blocks: MW 2; SU 6 (Esposito and Brandt, 2 each); Turnovers: MW 13, SU 19. Total fouls: MW 17, SU 18. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A-187.