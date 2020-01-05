The Daily Item
WILKES-BARRE — Susquehanna led by as many as 10 points in the second half, but Wilkes used a late run to rally for an 86-84 victory over the River Hawks at the Marts Center.
The River Hawks (8-4) got off to a quick start behind Matt LaCorte, who scored five of the team’s first seven points to start the game, and keyed a 14-4 run with seven points as SU led by 21-10 less than halfway through the first half.
The Colonels would rally to within in three, but SU pushed its lead back to eight at the break. Zachary Knecht had a three-point play with 16:27 left in the game to give Susquehanna a 52-42 lead.
Wikes (7-4) took its first lead of the game when Mark Mullins hit a jumper with 2:23 left in the game to give Wilkes a 77-75 lead. Wilkes would build a six-point lead before Danny Frauenheim scored six straight for the River Hawks to pull them within 85-84 with 11 seconds left.
Jack Bova made one of two foul shots for the Colonels with four seconds left, but SU couldn’t get a shot off at the buzzer.
Frauenheim led four starters in double digits with his second 20-point game of the season. He also added a team-best three assists. LaCorte finished with 16 points while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.
Rob Pecorelli and Mullins each scored 25 points to lead Wilkes.
Wilkes 86, Susquehanna 84
Susquehanna (8-4)
Danny Frauenheim 6-13 6-6 20; Matt LaCorte 7-12 0-0 16; Lukas Yurasits 5-10 0-4 11; Zachary Knecht 4-8 2-3 10; Bryce Butler 3-8 0-0 7; Wes Simons 3-7 1-3 7; Quincy Haughton 2-2 3-4 7; Mike Kempski 2-3 0-0 4; Jay Martin 1-2 0-0 2; Thomas Sampson 0-2 0-0 0; Joe’l Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 12-20 84.
Wilkes (7-4)
Rob Pecorelli 8-12 7-9 25; Mark Mullins 9-15 5-5 25; Jake Robel 5-10 0-0 10; Sean Coller 4-8 0-0 9; Nickerson DeMelfi 0-3 0-0 0; Bradley Anacreon 3-8 0-0 8; Donovan Breeding 2-4 0-0 5; Derek Heiserman 0-1 3-6 3; Jack Bova 0-2 1-2 1; Drake Marshall 0-0 0-0 0; Noah Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 16-22 86.
Halftime: SU, 40-32. 3-point goals: SU 6-18 (Frauenheim 2-5; LaCorte 2-7; Yurasits 1-3; Butler 1-2; Jay Martin 0-1); Wilkes 8-22 (Pecorelli 2-4; Mullins 2-4; Coller 1-4; DeMelfi 0-1; Anacreon 2-5; Breeding 1-2; Bova 0-2). Rebounds: SU 34 (LaCorte and Knecht 7 each); Wilkes 40 (Pecorelli and Robel, 9 each); Steals: SU 8 (Yurasits 3); Wilkes 3 (Three with one); Assists: SU 9 (Frauenheim 3); Wilkes 16 (Pecorelli 5); Blocks: SU 1 (LaCorte 1); Wilkes 2 (Robel 2). Turnovers: SU 10, Wilkes 15; Team fouls: SU 22, Wilkes 18. Fouled out: Simons. Technical fouls: Butler; A: 375.