SU hopes to wrap season with a win

SELINSGROVE — They're back.
For the third season in a row, Susquehanna (9-1) is going bowling in the Centennial-MAC Bowl series, the latest installment — a noon kickoff Saturday against Wilkes — at Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium.
The River Hawks own bowl victories in the last two seasons — 2017 (28-9 vs. Albright) and 2018 (17-7 vs. Stevenson).
Though it narrowly missed a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs, the River Hawks have a lot riding on Saturday's bowl matinee. SU has a chance to become the first team in program history to finish a perfect 6-0 home record and only the third team to win 10 or more games in a season since 1986.
"In my high school career, my school only won seven games total," said SU senior wide receiver Mitch Carsley. "Then I got here, and we almost won that many games in my freshman year, and that was crazy."
A win Saturday would be the 32nd of Carsley and his fellow River Hawk seniors' careers in Selinsgrove.
Wilkes is making history, too, playing its first Centennial-MAC bowl game ever, and meets Susquehanna for the first time since 2011.
"They are where we were three years ago," Perkovich said. "Our kids remember that experience (the first time) and what it was like."
Wilkes (8-2) finished third overall in the Middle Atlantic Conference, behind Delaware Valley and Stevenson.
"They play very hard," Perkovich said. "Their coach has them playing hard and executing well. They have a talented quarterback, a dual-threat who can create and extend plays. Defensively, they throw a lot of different looks at you, and have a couple of good linemen and linebackers."
Susquehanna defense will be tasked with slowing Colonel field general Jose Tabora, who has accounted for 1,876 yards passing and 14 touchdowns and leads the Colonels in rushing with 453 yards and eight additional scores. Wilkes averages 30.5 points and 359 yards per game. While Tabora handles the reins of Wilkes' offense, receivers Nick Yanik and Derek Nelson and back JaQuan Sheals are also contributors to watch.
The River Hawk defense has made a habit of hamstringing opposing attacks of varying styles.
Susquehanna has allowed an average of 14.1 points per game, with one shutout, and has limited six opponents to 13 points or fewer, including five in a row.
Linebackers Cole Dixon, Craig Roumes and David Simpson boast a combined 196 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.
"This is probably the most complete defense I've ever been around," Perkovich said. "They've bought into what we're doing. It's a combination of everything, their speed and athleticism. The size up front is hard to run on. They're super physical. There's no one guy you can go after and attack. If one misses, someone else is there to back them up."
Meanwhile, offensively, Susquehanna has enjoyed a record season. The Hawks have scored 388 points, boast a 1,000-yard rusher in Da'Avian Ellington and a bevy of receivers in a passing attack which averages over 237 yards per game.
"It (the pass game) really drives off the ground game," Carsley said. "It sets everything up. Play-action, you have to respect Da'Avian running, and we (the receivers) all feed off each other."
Mikah Christian (33 grabs, 570 yards, 6 TDs), Kyle Good (41-454, 4 TDs), Frank DePaola (23-281, TD) and Anthony McCoy (15-199, 4 TDs) have been sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch's top targets. Ruisch has completed 181-of-294 passes for 2,156 yards and 21 touchdowns.
"Quarterback is a huge contributor for us," Perkovich said. "He's had a strong year, and when we look back on it, it is a very good sophomore season. Other guys have played very well, too."