SELINSGROVE — Needing a win to keep pace in the Landmark Conference race, Susquehanna fended off a late Juniata comeback attempt in a 60-56 win at O.W. Houts Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Quincy Haughton scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting to pace the River Hawks.
“He was vital,” said Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek. “You could tell he was feeling it a little bit.”
The win puts the River Hawks (13-9 overall, 8-3 Landmark) in pole position to host a semifinal contest in the conference playoffs. Juniata (14-8, 7-4) for the fourth time in last five games, a falls to a third-place tie with Scranton.
The River Hawks will host current conference leaders Catholic (21-1, 10-1) on Saturday afternoon in another huge conference contest. SU are the only team to defeat the Cardinals to date, winning by a score of 64-51 on Jan. 13 in Washington D.C.
“They will come in here with guns blazing,” said Marcinek. “We’ll take their best shot on Saturday.”
The River Hawks jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead following a steal-and-score by Haughton and a pair of treys by team leading-scorer Howie Rankine Jr.
“It gave us the confidence right off the rip,” Haughton said.
The River Hawks kept the Eagles at arms length throughout the remainder of the first half, never letting the lead shrink below six points. SU went into the locker room at halftime with a 32-25 lead.
Juniata opened the 2nd half on a 7-2 run, shrinking the SU lead to just four. Soon after, Kyle Ruggery sunk a jumper to reduce the deficit a single possession, the first time the Eagles had done so since the opening minutes of the game.
Haughton responded with a flurry of baskets, leading the River Hawks on a 7-0 run to push it back to a multi-possession lead. Haughton scored nine points in a span of 3:30 in the middle of the second half.
From there, the team’s traded baskets, with Juniata slowly shrinking the SU lead. Ruggery converted on three free-throw attempts with just over a minute to go, reducing the River Hawk lead to a single possession once again.
With under 10 seconds left to play, Rankine converted the first of two double-bonus free-throws to make it a four point lead, then subsequently intercepted a pass on the other end to seal the huge win for the River Hawks. Rankine finished with an even 10 points.
SUSQUEHANNA 60, JUNIATA 56
Susquehanna (13-9)
Quincy Haughton 10-19 4-4 26; Howie Rankine Jr. 3-13 2-5 10; Brandon Lavitt 4-9 0-0 8; Emezie Egeonu 2-3 1-3 5; Audric Washington 2-6 0-0 4; Jackson Van Wagener 1-3 1-2 3; Luke Edwards 1-2 0-0 2; Marcus Mitchell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 8-14 60.
Juniata (14-8)
Chase Husted 5-10 6-6 16; Evan Eisenhart 5-12 1-2 12; Nick Rigby 2-6 7-7 11; Kyle Ruggery 1-4 5-6 8; Gabe Guidinger 1-4 0-0 3; Ross Conway 1-3 0-2 2; Mason Hardy 1-6 0-0 2; Tyler Lapetina 1-10 0-0 2; Kohl Bernarding 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 19-21 56.
Halftime: Susquehanna, 32-25. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 4-14 (Rankine Jr. 2-5; Haughton 2-6; Van Wagener 0-1; Edwards 0-1; Mitchell 0-1); Juniata 3-18 (Guidinger 1-2; Ruggery 1-2; Eisenhart 1-6; Bernarding 0-1; Hardy 0-1; Conway 0-2; Lapetina 0-4). Rebounds: Susquehanna 47 (Lavitt 11); Juniata 34 (Husted 11); Assists: Susquehanna 5 (Van Wagener 2); Juniata 10 (4 players tied); Steals: Susquehanna 9 (Rankine Jr. 5); Juniata 7 (Conway, Hardy, Eisenhart 2 each); Turnovers: Susquehanna 10, Juniata 1; Total fouls: Susquehanna 19, Juniata 16. Fouled out: none