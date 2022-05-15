The Associated Press
SCRANTON — The Susquehanna University baseball team stranded 13 runners on base, and were unable to capitalize, falling to Elizabethtown College 8-3 in the Landmark Conference Championship game.
Susquehanna (17-25) got going right away in the top of the first. Brock Veit worked a one-out walk before stealing second. With Veit on second and two away, Adam Schreck ripped a triple to right-center field, to score Veit. Lance Book followed with a double to put Susquehanna ahead 2-0.
Elizabethtown wasted no time in responding. After Susquehanna starter Aidan Martin retired the first two batters of the inning, the Blue Jays put the next seven runners on base. Following a walk and hit by pitch, James Vito and Eamon McCoubrey tallied back-to-back singles knotting the game at 2.
Martin hit the next batter to load the bases, before walking in the third E-Town run, before Joey Thomas singled through the right side scoring two more, putting the Blue Jays on top 5-2 after the first inning.
Susquehanna cut into the deficit in the third inning, as Schreck roped a double to left-center field, before Book once again brought Schreck home, this time on a single up the middle. The River Hawks again attempted to cut in the Blue Jay lead in the fourth inning, as Michael Biuso singled, Veit walked, and Kris Morrow was hit by a pitch to load the bases. However, E-Town pitching was able to work through the jam stranding three runners on base.
The River Hawks once again loaded the bases, this time coming in the seventh inning with two outs. Book reached on a throwing error from Elizabethtown’s Tyler McGonigle, before Chris Corrado walked and Evan Knapp was hit by a pitch, however, Elizabethtown was able to work out of the jam without allowing SU to cut the deficit.
Yet again SU was able to get multiple runners on base, this time in the eighth as Sean McCulloch single to right field and Veit drew a walk. However, the Blue Jays made a pitching change, as Zach Silfies came in and once more, got out of the jam, forcing a Morrow fly out and striking out Schreck.