SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna had a chance to claim a share of the Landmark Conference regular-season title heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale.
The River Hawks made sure to seize that opportunity — dominating Juniata 84-53, and clinching the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament in the process.
The River Hawks stretched their winning streak to five games as 14 players scored for Susquehanna, and three reached double figures — Zach Knecht (12), Bryce Butler (11) and Wes Simons (10).
“That was a big incentive,” said Knecht, who along with classmates Jordan Harnum and John Long was honored prior to the game. “Yes, it was our senior day, but we have a chance to play here even more. So that was a big thing going in.
“Now the Landmark Conference goes through Susquehanna.”
A 36-5 outburst covering 11-plus minutes of the opening half had things comfortably in hand, putting Susquehanna ahead 38-8 with 6:53 to go in the half.
Susquehanna (18-7, 11-3) will open postseason play Wednesday night against No. 4 seed Moravia. Drew and Scranton play in the other semifinal, also on Wednesday.
Susquehanna led 52-28 at halftime — Juniata (6-19, 3-11) scored the final five points of the first half — and the River Hawks responded with five in a row at the start of the second stanza.
Susquehanna’s lead never dipped below 24 points the rest of the way.
“We’ve played like that in spurts as of late,” said Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek, who notched career victory No. 451. “But that was a good 20 minutes.”
Susquehanna used some trapping full-court pressure, and shot 70 percent (21-for-30) from the floor in the first half.
“We used to be a team that got pressed all the time, but now we’re putting it on the other team,” said Knecht, who had about 30 family members on hand. “We have a group of guys that love to get after it, so that press fits our team very well.”
Meanwhile, Juniata was limited to six first-half field goals. What kept the Eagles as close as they were was their 15-for-20 effort at the free-throw line.
Getting 44 points off the bench from the likes of Simons, Jay Martin and Mike Kempski — who each scored eight points — was another plus for the River Hawks.
Next up is a date with Moravian … for the second time in seven days.
“I’m sure coach is going to have a game plan and get us prepared,” said Knecht, who added three rebounds and a steal. “We’ll just follow the lead.”
“The conference championship has to come through us, if we take care of business,” Marcinek said. “But we’ve got to get Moravian on Wednesday. We approached this like it was a playoff game and, to our players’ credit, they came out and took it.
“I thought we did everything we needed to do today, so I’m very proud of them.”
SUSQUEHANNA 84, JUNIATA 53
Juniata (6-19, 3-11) 53
Cameron Keck 2-5 4-4 9; Marcus Hall 4-8 4-5 12; Nathan Markey 1-5 1-2 3; John Kelly 1-2 0-0 2; Nate DaCanal 2-5 7-8 11; Griffin LaCarte 0-1 0-0 0; Nick Rigby 2-7 2-3 6; Filippo Baldo 0-3 0-0 0; Charles Somerville III 1-3 3-5 5; Jake Holsopple 1-2 1-2 3; Sean Owens 0-0 0-0 0; Zach Engle 0-0 0-1 0; Kohl Bernarding 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 14-43 24-32 53.
Susquehanna (18-7, 11-3) 84
Bryce Butler 3-4 4-6 11; Matt LaCorte 3-5 0-0 8; Danny Frauenheim 2-4 0-1 4; Lukas Yurasits 2-5 0-0 5; Zach Knecht 4-4 4-4 12; Jordan Harnum 1-3 0-0 2; John Long 2-4 0-0 5; Thomas Sampson 1-2 0-0 2; John Kozinski 0-1 0-0 0; Jack Van Syckle 1-2 0-0 2; Joe’l Morris 2-3 0-0 5; Quincy Haughton 0-1 0-0 0; Howie Rankine 1-3 0-0 2; Jay Martin 4-8 0-0 8; Pat Corbett 0-1 0-1 0; Wes Simons 5-6 0-0 10; Mike Kempski 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 35-61 8-12 84.
Halftime: Susquehanna 52-28. 3-point goals: Juniata 1-14 (Keck 1-4, DaCanal 0-1, LaCarte 0-1, Rigby 0-1, Somerville 0-1, Holsopple 0-1, Bernarding 0-1, Markey 0-2, Baldo 0-2), Susquehanna 6-22 (LaCorte 2-4, Long 1-1, Butler 1-2, Morris 1-2, Yurasits 1-4, Frauenheim 0-1, Sampson 0-1, Kozinski 0-1, Rankine 0-1, Martin 0-1, Corbett 0-1, Kempski 0-1, Harnum 0-2). Rebounds: Juniata 32 (DaCanal 7), Susquehanna 32 (Haughton 4, Martin 4). Assists: Juniata 6 (six tied with 1), Susquehanna 24 (Frauenheim 9). Total fouls: Juniata 18, Susquehanna 24. Technical fouls: Frauenheim. Turnovers: Juniata 22, Susquehanna 12.