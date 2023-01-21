SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna's men's basketball team stormed out to a 19-point lead in the first half and cruised to a 73-62 win over over Moravian at O.W. Houts Gymnasium on Saturday.
After a slow start to the season, the River Hawks have won 6-of-7 to improve 9-8 overall and 4-2 in the Landmark Conference. All but one victory during the surge has been by double-figures, including Saturday's victory.
Howie Rankine Jr. led four Susquehanna players in double figures with a career-high 25 points.
The River Hawks wasted little time taking control Saturday. After the Greyhounds took a quick 4-2 lead, SU ripped off 13 points in a row to take a double-digit lead.
Brandon Lavitt, who finished with a dozen points, had seven points in the run, including pairing up 3-pointers with Rankine on back-to-back possessions. Quincy Haughton added a third triple to continue the spurt to make it 15-4.
Susquehanna pushed the lead to 27-8 on another 3-pointer, this one from Jackson Van Wagener with 9:49 left in the first half. It was the biggest lead SU would have during the game.
After holding a 12-point lead at intermission Susquehanna held off a few pushes from the Greyhounds (6-11, 3-3). Moravian got within eight a few times in the first 10 minutes of the second half and got as close as six (61-55) with less than seven minutes to play, but they never got closer the rest of the way.
Susquehanna 73, Moravian 62
MORAVIAN (6-11, (3-3) 6-2
Leonardo 2-5 0-0 4; Kelly 1-7 0-0 3; Santiago 3-9 1-2 7; Weber 2-4 2-4 7; Ratcliff 9-15 3-3 21; Dougherty 0-1 0-0 0; Howell 1-5 1-2 4; Kalu 1-2 0-0 2; Dietz 3-7 3-4 10; DiPietro 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-57 10-15 62.
SUSQUEHANNA (9-8, 4-2) 73
Rankine Jr. 11-18 0-0 25; Van Wagener 3-8 2-3 11; Haughton 4-11 2-2 11; Lavitt 3-12 6-9 12; Egeonu 1-4 0-0 2; Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2; Cieslak 0-0 0-0 0; Oluajayi 4-5 2-2 10; Edward 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 12-16 73.
Halftime: Susquehanna 41-29. 3-point goals: Moravian 4-16 (Leonardo 0-3, Kelly 1-4, Santiago 0-1, Weber 1-3, Howell 1-2, Dietz 1-3), Susquehanna 7-20 (Rankine 3-7, Van Wagener 3-5, Haughton 1-5, Edwards 0-3). Rebounds: Moravian 36 (Leonardo 12), Susquehanna 40 (Lavitt 9). Assists: Moravian 12 (Leonardo 6), Susquehanna 12 (Lavitt, Oluajayi 3). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Moravian 18, Susquehanna 15.