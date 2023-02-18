BETHLEHEM — Following an overtime loss to open a tournament in Puerto Rico six days before Christmas, the Susquehanna men's basketball team was 3-7 through 10 games.
Two months later, the River Hawks are rolling into the postseason as the top seed in the Landmark Conference playoffs.
Susquehanna capped off a remarkable run through the league, pulling away from Moravian in an 82-68 win on Saturday to clinch homecourt advantage throughout the tournament.
The River Hawks, who have won 13 of 15, host Juniata on Wednesday night. The other semifinal has Scranton heading to Catholic, also Wednesday. If SU wins, it would host the title game on March 25.
It is the third consecutive season the River Hawks have won the regular-season title.
Saturday, Susquehanna (16-9, 11-3) put five players in double figures, dominating the second half to win its fifth straight. Billy Anderson scored a career-high 21 points in 24 minutes off the bench, hitting 10-of-15 shots. The River Hawks also got 17 points from Quincy Haughton, 15 from Howie Rankine Jr. and 10 from both Brandon Lavitt and Marcus Mitchell.
Haughton, the Landmark Player of the Week, scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half.
The River Hawks trailed by a bucket at the half. Haughton tied the game at 37-37 just 26 seconds into the second half and the teams stayed in a battle for the first 10 minutes of the second half. A Rankine 3 put SU up 59-51 with 10:01 to play. The Greyhounds (8-17, 5-9) responded with a basket to get back within six before the River Hawks ripped off 11 of the next 15 points to take a 13-point lead on Anderson's layup with six minutes to play.
The lead grew to as large as 18 points on two different occasions in the final five minutes as the River Hawks put the regular season title on ice.
In addition to his 15 points, Rankine Jr. added nine boards and five assists for SU. Jackson Van Wagener added eight rebounds and a game-high six assists in the win.
Susquehanna 82, Moravian 68
SUSQUEHANNA (16-9, 11-3) 82
Anderson 10-15 1-3 21; Haughton 5-16 5-5 17; Rankine Jr. 7-15 0-2 15; Edward 3-3 2-2 10; Lavitt 5-10 0-0 10; Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4; Van Wagener 1-2 0-2 3; Washington 1-9 0-3 2; Klinewski 0-0 0-0 0; Corbett 0-0 0-0 0; Cieslak 0-0 0-0 0; Olujayi 0-0 0-0 0; Egeonu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-75 8-17 82.
MORAVIAN (8-17, 5-9) 68
Ratcliff 9-81 2-3 21; Deitz 6-12 3-4 18; Weber 3-4 2-2 10; Baldo 2-2 0-0 5; Kelly 2-7 1-2 5; DiPietro 2-8 0-0 4; Leonardo 1-10 0-0 3; Howell 1-2 0-0 2; Cole 0-0 0-0 0; Santiago 0-1 0-0 0; Depuis 0-1 0-0 0; Cumminskey 0-2 0-0 0; Kalu 0-0 0-0 0; Rento 0-0 0-0 0. totals 25-67 8-11 68.
Halftime: Moravian 37-35. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 6-16 (Anderson 0-1, Haughton 2-6, Rankine Jr. 1-4, Edward 2-2, Mitchell 0-1, Van Wagener 1-2), Moravian 8-24 (Ratcliff 1-3, Dietz 3-3, Weber 2-2, Baldo 1-1, Kelly 0-3, DiPietro 0-2, Leonardo 1-6, Howell 0-1, Dupuis 0-1, Cummiskey 0-2). Rebounds: Susquehanna 53 (Rankine Jr. 9), Moravian 35 (Ratcliff 11). Assists: Susquehanna 18 (Van Wagener 6), Moravian 11 (Leonardo 4). Total fouls: Susquehanna 14, Moravian 15.