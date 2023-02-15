BALTIMORE — Susquehanna raced out to a double-digit lead in the first half, and got some help from rival Juniata to move into a tie for first place in the Landmark Conference with an 89-70 victory over Landmark Conference-bottom dweller Goucher on Wednesday night.
The victory coupled with Catholic's 81-67 loss to Juniata moves Susquehanna (15-9 overall, 10-3 Landmark Conference) into a first-place tie with the Cardinals (21-3, 10-3) with one game remaining in the conference season. Susquehanna travels to Moravian (8-16, 5-8) on Saturday, while the Cardinals host Drew (13-11, 5-8).
Brandon Lavitt had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Howie Rankine Jr. chipped in 20 points and eight assists for Susquehanna which built a double-digit lead halfway through the first half, and led by 18 at the break over the Gophers (2-21, 0-13).
Goucher never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.
Audric Washington added 13 points and Billy Anderson chipped in 12 points for Susquehanna, which had 39 made field goals in the victory.
Susquehanna 89, Goucher 70
GOUCHER (2-21)
Lichti 6-9 2-2 15, Morgan 6-13 0-3 13, O. Miller 4-10 1-2 10, Green 4-8 1-4 9, Nwankwo 3-9 3-4 9, Graham 3-5 0-0 6, A. Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, Price 0-0 2-2 2, Capan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 9-17 70.
SUSQUEHANNA (15-9)
Lavitt 9-13 4-5 22, Rankine Jr. 9-16 0-0 20, Washington 6-10 1-1 13, Anderson 6-9 0-0 12, Van Wagener 2-5 3-4 7, Haughton 3-5 0-0 7, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 6, Edwards 1-5 0-2 2, Salako 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-71 8-12 89.
Halftime: Susquehanna 53-35. 3-Point Goals: Goucher 3-11 (Lichti 1-2, Morgan 1-2, O. Miller 1-4, Green 0-1, Graham 0-2), Susquehanna 3-8 (Rankine, Jr. 2-2, Haughton 1-1, Van Wagener 0-2, Mitchell 0-1, Edwards 0-2). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Goucher 30 (A. Miller 7), Susquehanna 42 (Lavitt 10). Assists: Goucher 7 (Lichti, Green, A. Miller 2), Susquehanna 17 (Rankine, Jr. 8). Total Fouls: Goucher 12, Susquehanna 13. A: 126 (1,200).