BETHLEHEM — Susquehanna built a 20-point first-half lead, survived a rally by Moravian, which took the lead, before rolling to a 90-67 win in Landmark Conference men’s basketball Wednesday.
The win clinches a home game in the Landmark Conference semifinals next Wednesday for the River Hawks (17-7 overall, 10-3 LC). Susquehanna is now in first place as Drew — which SU swept this season — beat Scranton 73-70.
Susquehanna built a 35-15 lead with 7:06 left in the first half, but Moravian rallied within three points by halftime.
The Greyhounds took a five-point lead with 17 minutes left in the game, and still led by three with 13:17 left, but SU used a 10-0 run to take a seven-point lead. The River Hawks defense limited Moravian to one made field goal over the final seven minutes of the game.
Danny Frauenheim had 21 points and five assists to lead Susquehanna, while Lukas Yurasits added 12 points.
Jay Martin scored 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench for the River Hawks.