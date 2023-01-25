SELINSGROVE — Surging Susquehanna outrebounded visiting Goucher by 21 on Wednesday night, dominating the offensive glass on its way to a 67-58 Landmark Conference win at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The Riverhawks (10-8, 5-2 Landmark) recorded a staggering 23 offensive rebounds, a number 35th-year coach Frank Marcinek believes might be a program single-game record.
The rebounding was about the only thing the River Hawks did well in the mid-week matchup, winning by a relatively slim margin against Landmark Conference cellar-dwellers Goucher (2-14; 0-6 Landmark).
“That was not how I anticipated us playing,” said Marcinek. “We just were mentally not very good tonight.”
Howie Rankine led the way for the River Hawks, finishing with 20 points and missing a double-double by a single rebound.
Rankine wasn’t sweating the missed double-double. He was just glad the team escaped with the win.
“It (the rebounding) secured the victory for us,” said the senior guard. “I mean, without that, who knows which way the game would have went.”
The Gophers outshot the River Hawks, converting on 44% of their attempts from the field. The visitors gained their points in bunches, going on an 11-0 run midway through the first half and a 15-4 run late in the second half. First-year guard Jacob Morgan paced the Gophers with 15 points.
On the offensive end, Susquehanna shot just 36% from the field, converting on eight 3-pointers. First-year forward Brandon Lavitt added 14 points while Luke Edwards contributed 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the 3-point arc.
Marcinek wasn’t happy with the team’s offensive performance, saying he thought the post players were selfish with the ball.
“It was kind of like a high school mentality,” said Marcinek. “We just didn’t make the pass we needed to make at the appropriate time.”
The Gophers never held the lead in the game, although they tied the score at the end of their 11-0 run in the first half. The River Hawks played solid defense in the second half, producing enough stops to secure the nine-point win.
Sitting with a 5-2 conference record halfway through the schedule, SU is in good position to make the Landmark Conference playoffs, are just one game out of first following Catholic’s 82-48 trouncing of Juniata, giving each team one conference loss.
“We've got to treat every game right now like it’s a playoff game,” said Rankine. “I feel like we got to win all seven of these next games to put ourselves in the best position moving forward.”
The team will travel to Elizabethtown on Saturday evening for a rematch with the Blue Jays, who narrowly defeated SU earlier this year.
“We let one get away,” said Marcinek, who pointed towards shooting and fluidity as points of improvement heading into the second matchup.
Susquehanna 67, Goucher 58
Susquehanna (10-8)
Howie Rankine Jr. 8-19 2-2 20; Brandon Lavitt 5-11 4-5 14; Luke Edwards 3-5 2-2 11; Jackson Van Wagener 2-5 1-2 7; Pat Corbett 2-3 0-0 5; Isaiah Oluajayi 2-4 0-0 4; Billy Anderson 2-6 0-0 4; Audric Washington 0-4 1-3 1; Emezie Egeonu 0-1 1-2 1; Quincy Haughton 0-7 0-0 0; Marcus Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0.Totals 24-67 11-16 67.
Goucher (2-15)
Jacob Morgan 6-15 3-4 15; Onterio Miller 4-7 1-3 10; Mal Graham 3-3 1-2 8; Josh Lichti 3-7 1-1 7; Darrell Green 2-5 2-3 6; David Nwanko 2-3 2-4 6; Alex Miller 2-3 0-0 4; Brandon Joseph 0-4 2-2 2; Frank Pena 0-2 0-2 0; Thomas Lewis 0-1 0-0 0.Totals 22-50 12-21 58.
Halftime: Susquehanna, 33-26. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 8-25 (Edwards 3-5; Rankine Jr. 2-9; Van Wagener 2-5; Corbett 1-1; Haughton 0-5); Goucher 2-9 (Graham 1-1; Miller 1-3; Lewis 0-1; Green 0-2; Morgan 0-2). Rebounds: Susquehanna 49 (Rankine Jr. 10); Goucher 28 (Joseph 8); Assists: Susquehanna 15 (Haughton 5); Goucher 11 (Green, Morgan, Nwanko, Miller 2 each); Steals: Susquehanna 11 (Rankine Jr. 4); Goucher 11 (Morgan 5); Turnovers: Susquehanna 16, Goucher 17; Total fouls: Susquehanna 16, Goucher 15. Fouled out: Audric Washington.