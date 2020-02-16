WASHINGTON, D.C. — Freshman Wes Simons scored 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting in just 16 minutes off the bench, and the Susquehanna University men’s basketball team kept pace in the Landmark Conference race with a 74-58 road win over Catholic University.
Susquehanna improves to 16-7 overall, 9-3 Landmark Conference, and remains in a three-way tie with Scranton and Drew for first-place with Moravian a game behind. The River Hawks travel to Bethlehem on Wednesday night to face Moravian, while Drew heads to Scranton.
The River Hawks avenged a 64-59 loss on their home court on Jan. 25. Susquehanna shot 27-of-39 (69.2 percent) from 2-point range in the game, overcoming a 3-of-20 (15 percent) performance from behind the 3-point line.
Catholic led 16-9 with 12:06 remaining in the first half before Susquehanna used a 23-2 run to open up a 14-point lead with 5:46 left in the first half. Susquehanna led by as many as 23 points in the second half.
Danny Frauenheim added 12 points and four assists for Susquehanna.
Susquehanna 74, Catholic 58
Susquehanna (16-7)
Zachary Knecht 4-5 0-0 8; Lukas Yurasits 1-3 3-4 6; Bryce Butler 3-9 1-2 7; Danny Frauenheim 3-6 5-6 12; Matt LaCorte 3-11 0-0 7; Wes Simons 8-9 0-0 16; Quincy Haughton 0-1 2-2 2; Jack Van Syckle 0-0 0-0 0; Mike Kempski 2-5 0-0 4; Jay Martin 4-7 0-0 8; Dominic Dunn 0-0 0-0 0; Joe’l Morris 0-0 0-1 0; Howie Rankine, Jr. 0-0 0-0 0; John Long 0-0 0-0 0; Stu McAvoy 0-0 0-0 0; Jordan Harnum 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 30-59 11-15 71.
Catholic (8-15)
Jack Kouba 1-6 5-8 7; David Angelo 1-2 0-0 2; Riley Hayes 5-12 9-11 19; Justin Pryor 3-5 2-2 10; Arvelle Jones 2-5 4-6 10; Ben Reese 0-3 0-0 0; Jalen Nougues 0-1 0-0 0; Will Mulquin 1-2 0-0 3; Sam Golden 0-0 0-0 0; Frank Lumaj 0-0 0-0 0; Thomas Hueter 2-5 2-2 7; Pat Buckley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 22-30 58.
Halftime: SU, 36-24. 3-point goals: SU 3-20 (Yurasits 1-2; Butler 0-4; Frauenheim 1-2; LaCorte 1-8; Haughton 0-1; Kempski 0-2; Harnum 0-1); Catholic 6-15 (Kouba 0-4; Angelo 0-1; Pryor 2-2; Jones 2-4; Mulquin 1-2; Huerter 1-2). Rebounds: SU 28 (Knecht 6); Catholic 33 (Hayes 9); Assists: SU 18 (Kempski 7); Catholic 8 (Kouba and Angelo, 2 each); Steals: SU 9 (LaCorte 4); Catholic 6 (Kouba 3); Blocks: SU 2 (Knecht); Catholic 1 (Hayes); Turnovers: SU 15, Catholic 26; Total fouls: SU 24, Catholic 15. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.