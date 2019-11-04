Susquehanna University's football team moved up in two different sets of Division III rankings.
The River Hawks, now 7-1, moved up one spot to No. 19 in the D3football.com Top 25 while jumping three spots into a tie for No. 19 with Ithaca College in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division III Coaches Top 25 polls.
Susquehanna is off to its best start since the 1992 campaign when the Crusaders opened up with an 8-0 mark on their way to a 9-1 overall record.
The River Hawks are coming off a 56-13 rout of Gettysburg College this past Saturday in Centennial Conference action on the road.
SU's only loss is to No. 5 Muhlenberg in overtime.
The River Hawks (7-1, 6-1 CC) host McDaniel College (3-5, 2-5 CC) at Stagg Field at Arthur Stadium this Saturday.