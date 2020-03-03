The Daily Item
Even as his Susquehanna basketball team stepped on its charter bus for a trip to Bethany (W.Va.) College for its season-opening scrap, coach Frank Marcinek told his players there was a reason behind the need for a long bus ride.
Some four months later, after the River Hawks learned where they’re headed for the opening weekend of the NCAA Division III tournament, getting to and from Bethany will seem like a breeze.
Add yet another full-length movie to the mix available because the drive from Selinsgrove to Springfield, Ohio, is several hours west of an early November stop in West Virginia that took the River Hawks between four and five hours to reach.
Learning their destination and opening opponent were just some of Monday’s highlights, as the River Hawks (20-7) continue to revel following their 86-69 victory over Scranton in the Landmark Conference final Saturday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
And just a few feet from one of Houts’ entrances is where Marcinek’s squad found out they were headed west to play Benedictine (Ill.) in the first of two Friday encounters in a four-team pod hosted by ninth-ranked Wittenberg (26-2).
Susquehanna will put its seven-game winning streak on the line in the 3:30 p.m. opener against Benedictine (20-6) side that has dropped its last two outings. Wittenberg (26-2) will entertain La Roche (21-6) in the back end of the twinbill at 6.
Should the River Hawks prevail, they’ll play again on Saturday at 6.
“It’s always interesting when you start your second season in the NCAA Tournament, because, for the most part, we don’t know them and they don’t know you,” Marcinek admitted. “So we’ll get a crash course on Benedictine and worry about them first, but we also need to be tuned into the other two teams in our pod.”
Susquehanna will be making its eighth appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament — the fifth with Marcinek at the helm — but its first since the River Hawks advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in 2017 after hosting an opening-round pod in front of packed Houts houses also featuring Medaille, Eastern Connecticut State and MIT.
Steven Weidlich rang up 56 points in those two postseason victories and Ryan Traub pocketed a pair of double-doubles (38 points/27 rebounds) — both were on hand Saturday night as SU claimed its first Landmark Conference postseason crown — but 6-foot-7 freshman Zach Knecht totaled 11 points and six boards off the bench that weekend.
“Zach’s the one who brings the experience,” Marcinek said. “Zach’s the guy we’ve gotta lean on. Hopefully, I can provide some experience as well, what it’s all about and what it takes. I said to our team before we started conference (tournament) play that I’m as confident in these guys as I’ve been in any team I’ve coached going into the postseason.
“And that’s saying something since we had some pretty good teams three and four years ago. I feel very good where we’re at, what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, everybody knows their role, everybody’s role is established, everybody’s accepted it and now it’s a matter of us keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
While Knecht netted 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds Saturday night, he’s typically the only frontcourt player on the floor when the feisty River Hawks crank up their high-octane defensive pressure. In their two Landmark Conference postseason wins, the River Hawks forced a combined 48 turnovers while committing just 14.
Yet even though Susquehanna has been playing extremely well, Benedictine (20-6) slumped a bit late. The Eagles from suburban Chicago received 20 points each from Kenny Bogus and Eric Grygo in a 74-70 loss to the Milwaukee School of Engineering in the opening round of last week’s Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference tournament.
The 6-6 Bogus canned six treys.
“We have found our identity,” Marcinek said. “We know who we are. We know what we do. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel now that we’re in postseason play. We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing and hopefully get a little better at it.”
As for the lengthy journey that awaits …
“What’s interesting is our first game was in Bethany, W.Va., and I kind of joked to our kids that the reason we went to Bethany was to prepare for the long bus ride,” Marcinek said. “So we’ll play whomever, whenever, wherever.
“And we’re happy as heck to be in the tournament.”