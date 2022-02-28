The Susquehanna men’s basketball team was poised for a big run last season, but, like the rest of the world, the coronavirus pandemic intervened, and Susquehanna University opted to not participate in collegiate athletics for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The River Hawks watched from afar as Drew cut down the Landmark Conference championship nets last March.
“Honestly, last year was awful,” Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. “We had almost everybody returning from a team that made the NCAAs. We missed out on an opportunity, but that’s life.
“What do you do? You continue to work, and hope the opportunity presents itself again.”
The River Hawks, who claimed a second Landmark Conference title in three years Saturday with a victory over Drew at O.W. Houts Gymnasium, received another opportunity — beginning Friday night in Newport News, Virginia.
Susquehanna (23-4) learned Monday that it will open the NCAA Tournament at 5 p.m. Friday against Rowan. The pod’s other game pits the host team — Christopher Newport — against Barauch.
Two teams led by locals are headed to the NCAA Division III women’s tournament, as well. Elizabethtown College — led by freshman starters Dani Rae Renno of Mount Carmel and Summer McNulty from Loyalsock — earned its first berth since the 2000-01 season, and first at-large bid since the 1998-99 season. The Blue Jays face John Carroll in the first round.
The No. 13-ranked Messiah women face the Springfield Pride on Friday in Ithaca. Warrior Run graduate Megan Zimmerman averages 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for Messiah, while fellow Warrior Run graduate Sydney Hoffman is a freshman on the team.
Back to the River Hawks, some of the team didn’t even return to Selinsgrove last season. Point guard Danny Frauenheim, who won the Landmark Conference Tournament MVP, stayed in New Jersey.
“I was remote all last year, but I was in contact with the coach and all the players,” Frauenheim said. “We have a great group of guys. Even though we didn’t technically have anything to play for, we were all in the gym every day, whether it was back in Point Pleasant, where I’m from, or on campus with all the guys.”
Despite all the returning talent, the team had some issues starting the season. Dominic Dunn hadn’t quite recovered from a broken foot, while Quincy Houghton was rehabbing a torn Achilles’ tendon. Both were starters so the River Hawks weren’t quite at full strength, and the team’s record reflected it early in the season.
Three of the team’s four losses came before the holiday break.
On the court, a team that made its living with man-to-man, pressure defense during its 2019-20 run to the conference title and a Division III berth, struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor.
Playing the pressure defense, the River Hawks allowed 79.8 points per game through 13 games. After their only league loss on the road against Scranton, Marcinek and the River Hawks made a change from the pressure man-to-man to more of a 2-3 zone and inserted senior Jack Van Syckle into the starting lineup.
“My assistants floated an idea by me. It’s become a very good defensive team,” Marcinek said. “You never know when it’s going to click.”
Frauenheim added, “I’m not even sure if it’s a 2-3 zone, because we play as more of a matchup (zone). We just want to limit your shot chances at the 3-point line, because the less (3-pointers) you take, the less you can make.”
Van Syckle might be the story of the Division III season. He averaged just seven minutes per game as a sophomore. This season, his season-high in minutes before he became a starter was 11, and he didn’t play in the loss to Scranton. Since entering the starting lineup in a 74-72 win against Drew on the road on Jan. 19, the River Hawks haven’t lost a game, and have knocked more than 20 points off their defensive average, allowing 58.1 over 14 games.
Susquehanna’s opponent Friday — Rowan — is coached by former Penn State standout Joe Crispin. The Profs, now 23-5, reached the championship game of the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament where they were edged by Stockton, 95-91. Prior to that loss, Rowan had won eight in a row.
Rowan is led in scoring by All-NJAC First Team selection Marcellus Ross, who scores 17.6 points per game, with Andrew Seager at 14.9. Arian Azemi (13.9) and Hafeez Melvin (12.8) are the team’s other double-figure scorers.