It is one of the more remarkable statistics you will come across considering how football is played at nearly every level today: In 10 games, the unbeaten Susquehanna University football team has allowed one sack.
One. In nearly 300 passing attempts.
There are a lot of reasons why the River Hawks are returning to the NCAA playoffs for the first time in 14 seasons on Saturday but the fact that SU has allowed one sack this season ranks right near the top.
Susquehanna, unbeaten and ranked No. 11 in Division III, hosts Utica (9-1) on Saturday in the first round of the Division III playoffs. It is SU’s first playoff appearance since the 2009 season and comes after the program’s first unbeaten season since 1986.
The lone sack allowed by the River Hawks (10-0) this year came in the second quarter of the opener against Lycoming. The Warriors’ David Tomb — a Jersey Shore graduate — got to quarterback Michael Ruisch for a 7-yard loss on the sixth play of the second quarter of a game the River Hawks already led 21-3.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” SU coach Tom Perkovich said. “Hats off to the offensive line, the quarterbacks, and the running backs for keeping it dialed in each week.”
Susquehanna actually tied for first with Washington & Lee, which also allowed a single sack in 10 games. No other team in the nation allowed fewer than four.
“It is one of the most amazing stats I’ve seen in a long time,” Perkovich said
Over the nine-game Centennial Conference schedule, no one got to Ruisich. It allowed the graduate quarterback to throw for more than 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Continuity and experience were key as well. The River Hawks remained healthy up front all season. Four players, junior left tackle Nick Gonazlez, senior left guard Mark Custer, graduate center Dalton Simpson and senior right tackle Cooper Vellis all started 10 games. Sophomore Eli Kantor started the final eight games at right guard.
So in as critical a spot as the offensive line, Susquehanna had the same starting unit eight times to close out the season.
Utica, making its first ever NCAA playoff appearance had 23 sacks this season, including nine by senior defensive end Jimmie Warren.
“They give you multiple looks on defense, so that is something we’ll have to be ready for,” Perkovich said.
Ruisch enters his first NCAA playoff coming off a Player of the Week performance in his last Centennial Conference game. He surpasses the 9,000 yard career passing mark and threw TDs in the rout of Juniata.