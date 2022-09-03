WILLIAMSPORT — The first three drives of the 2022 college football season were exactly how Susquehanna University imagined it.
Three quick touchdowns, and three three-and-outs by its always stout defense.
The rest of Saturday's game with rival Lycoming allowed coach Tom Perkovich and the rest of the River Hawks' coaching staff to find enough things to correct to get Susquehanna to levels it believes it can reach.
"We came out really hot, but we've got to be able to keep that momentum going. We got a little stale and didn't execute on a couple of things," Perkovich said. "We had some things that can't happen if we want to beat the tough teams on our schedule."
Michael Ruisch tied his career-high for the fourth time, tossing all five of his touchdowns in the first half, while fellow graduate student Michael Lefever set career-highs in catches (8), yards (183) and TDs (3) as the River Hawks rolled to a 45-16 win over the Warriors to open the year at Pearson Field.
From the start, it was all River Hawks. Ruisch completed all three passes on the opening drive of the game to Lefever — for 19 yards, 18 yards and a 3-yard TD pass — to take a quick lead. There was a clock malfunction at the start of the game, so no times were available, and the officials kept time on the field — announcing when two minutes were left in each half.
A quick 3-and-out helped by a John Nicosia tackle for a loss, and a sack on third down by first-year Tim McPherson Jr. of Lycoming quarterback Elijah Shemory — a Jersey Shore graduate — ended the Warriors' first drive of the season. After the punt was downed at 17 by Lycoming, it took the River Hawks just five plays to cover 83 yards. Lefever caught a 38-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead.
"He's been great for us. We were just trying to hit their weak spots," Ruisch said. "We weren't necessarily going for one person, just going for where they were weak."
After another quick three-and-out by the defense, SU needed just four plays to score. This time Lefever drew a crowd in the middle of the field, and Jacob Erb was wide open for a 21-0 lead to open the season.
"I think our leadership has kept us focused, and kept us grounded," Perkovich said. "It was really good to see our quarterback come out, and play the type of game he did. He's been up-and-down in some openers, and he's worked really hard to get into a better mental space, and know what defenses are doing."
Ruisch finished the day 22-of-28 for 382 yards in the opener of his final season. He added a 64-yarder to Lefever, and a 10-yarder to Bryce Ellinger in the second quarter. Lefever's catch-and-run for 64 yards was helped by a block downfield by wide receiver Kyle Howes.
"I want to shout out the line for blocking for Ruisch, and Howsie for that block downfield. I don't think I would have made it to the end zone without it," Lefever said. "We were prepared for this, and it went kind of how we wanted."
Things didn't go perfectly for Susquehanna, though. The offense bogged down a bit in the second quarter, and a bad snap on a punt, a long punt return, and a stopped fourth down all put Lycoming into plus territory, but the River Hawks defense was up to the task.
They limited Lycoming to just three field goals in the opening half, and the Warriors didn't get their first touchdown until Shemory scored on a one-yard TD run to cap a six-play 21-yard drive set up by Austin Rawley's 35-yard punt return. That cut the lead to 35-16, but the River Hawks drove to put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter on a D.K. Wyche touchdown run.
SUSQUEHANNA 45, LYCOMING 16
Susquehanna (1-0);21;14;3;7 — 45
Lycoming (1-1);0;9;7;0 — 16
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SU-Michael Lefever 3 pass from Michael Ruisch (Elijah Hoffman kick)
SU-Lefever 38 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
SU-Jacob Erb 55 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
Second quarter
LYCO-FG Ian Plankenhorn 35
LYCO-FG Plankenhorn 24
SU-Lefever 64 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
LYCO-FG Plankenhorn 34
SU-Bryce Ellinger 10 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
Third quarter
SU-FG Hoffman 22
LYCO-Elijah Shemory 1 run (Plankenhorn kick)
Fourth quarter
SU-D.K. Wyche 5 run (Hoffman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SU;LYCO
First downs;23;11
Rushes-net yards;39-138;33-59
Passing yards;382;109
Passing;22-30-0;7-22-2
Fumbles-lost;3-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;10-90;6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Frankie Negrini 16-68; Gavin Coles 6-33; D.K Wyche 7-29, TD; Hunter Colter 3-17; Brayden Knoblauch 1-16; Michael Pruisch 4-3; team, 2-(-28). Lycoming: Elijah Shemory 11-25, TD; Heath Jones 8-17; Michael VanHorn 5-9; Adam McCafferty 3-7; Dallas Simmons 3-1; Ryan Pentz 3-1; team, 1-(-2).
PASSING — Susquehanna: Ruisch 22-28-0 for 382 yards, 5 TDs; Knoblauch 0-2-0. Lycoming: Shemory 6-20-1 for 92 yards; McCafferty 1-2-1 for 17 yards.
RECEIVING — Susquehanna: Michael Lefever 8-183, 3 TDs; Kyle Howes 4-69; Jacob Erb 3-75, TD; Coles 3-30; Bryce Ellinger 3-18, TD; Eddie Nugent 1-7. Lycoming: Brandon Timothy 1-33; Aaron Wolcott 1-20; Dawson Debebe 1-17; Antoine Carter 1-15; Shawn Hoben 1-10; Will Fish 1-8; Billy Coppock, 1-6.