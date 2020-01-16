The Daily Item
MADISON, N.J. — Danny Frauenheim hit three foul shots in the final minute of overtime to lift Susquehanna University to a 81-78 victory over Drew University in Landmark Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday night.
The Rangers led by three after a Riley Collins 3-pointer with 2:16 left in overtime. Matt LaCorte answered right back for the River Hawks with a 3-pointer of his own, but missed the foul shot to complete the four-point play, tying the game at 74-74 with 2:05 left.
Drew (11-3 overall, 2-1 LC) led by two after two Lybrant Robinson foul shots with 1:03 left, but again LaCorte tied the game with a jumper with 52 seconds left in the game.
The Rangers missed a 3-pointer, and Frauenheim was fouled on the defensive rebound with 24 seconds left. He made both foul shots to give the River Hawks a 80-78 lead.Susquehanna forced a turnover with eight seconds left, and Frauenheim made one foul shot.
Susquehanna 81, Drew 78, OT
Susquehanna (10-4)
Danny Frauenheim 5-9 6-7 17; Bryce Butler 6-11 0-0 13; Matt LaCorte 5-13 0-1 13; Lukas Yurasits 2-13 5-6 10; Zachary Knecht 1-5 0-0 2; Mike Kempski 5-6 0-0 13; Wes Simons 4-5 1-1 9; Jay Martin 1-5 2-2 4; Jack Van Syckle 0-0 0-0 0; Thomas Sampson 0-2 0-0 0; Joe’l Morris 0-2 0-0 0; Quincy Haughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 14-17 81.
Drew (11-3)
Riley Collins 5-14 3-4 17; Lybrant Robinson 6-12 3-3 17; Malachi Walker Jr. 2-6 4-4 10; Howard McBurnie, Jr. 4-14 0-1 9; Cole Hanntz 0-2 0-0 0; Michael Boice 3-7 3-4 9; Dylan Musial 3-6 2-3 9; Michael Kane 2-2 0-0 5; Miles Lewis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-63 15-19 78.
Halftime: Drew, 34-23. Regulation: Tied at 69. 3-point goals: SU 9-29 (Frauenheim 1-4; Butler 1-4; LaCorte 3-8; Yurasits 1-6; Kempski 3-3; Martin 0-1; Sampson 0-2; Morris 0-1); Drew 11-30 (Collins 4-12; Robinson 2-4; Walker 2-4; McBurnie 1-3; Hanntz 0-2; Boice 0-1; Musial 1-3; Kane 1-1). Rebounds: SU 40 (Butler 8); Drew 41 (McBurnie, 10); Assists: SU 13 (Frauenheim 5); Drew 18 (Three with four). Steals: SU 11 (Frauenheim 4); Drew 11 (Walker and McBurnie, 3 each). Blocks: SU 1 (Kempski); Drew 8 (Walker 8). Turnovers: SU 19, Drew 24. Total fouls: SU 16, Drew 18. Technical fouls: none.