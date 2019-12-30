The Daily Item
LANCASTER — Susquehanna used a huge first-half run to rout the University of Mary Washington, 87-64, in the first round of the Sponaugle New Year’s Tournament hosted by Franklin & Marshall College.
The River Hawks (7-3) will face the host Diplomats (4-5), a 70-43 winner over the College of St. Elizabeth in the other game, at 3 p.m. in the championship game.
Sophomore Lukas Yurasits scored nine points in a 19-0 run by Susquehanna as the River Hawks turned a two-point deficit into at 39-13 halftime advantage.
The River Hawks had 16 3-pointers from the second time this season, shooting 16-of-35 from behind the arc. Yurasits led the way with 17 points for Susquehanna, including tying his career high with five treys. Wes Simons added a career-high 14 points off the bench. Quincy Haughton also finished with 12 points off the bench.
Sophomore point guard Danny Frauenheim had 12 assists for the River Hawks, which is the fourth highest single-game total in program history.
Susquehanna 87, University of Mary Washington 64
Susquehanna (7-3)
Lukas Yurasits 6-10 0-0 17; Matt LaCorte 3-12 0-2 8; Bryce Butler 3-5 0-0 7; Thomas Sampson 2-4 0-0 5; Danny Frauenheim 1-3 1-2 3; Wes Simons 6-9 2-4 14; Quincy Haughton 4-6 0-0 12; Howie Rankine 2-3 2-2 6; Jordan Harnum 2-2 0-0 6; Joe’l Morris 1-5 0-0 3; Jay Martin 1-5 0-1 2; Mike Kempski 0-2 2-2 2; John Kozinski 1-3 0-0 2; Pat Corbett 0-0 0-0 0; Ryan Collins 0-1 0-0 0; Jack Van Syckle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 7-13 87.
University of Mary Washington (4-5)
Riley Welch 4-10 8-8 18; Da’Shawn Cook 3-13 3-4 9; Drew Johnson 2-6 0-0 6; Trey Barber 1-6 3-3 5; Anias Saunders 1-5 0-0 2; Ra’Shawn Cook 4-9 3-4 12; Wayne Clevert 2-5 0-1 5; Brendan Shaver 1-4 2-2 4; Colin Coyne 1-1 0-0 2; Patrick Smedley 0-0 1-3 1; Ryan Williams 0-1 0-0 0; Nathan Waddy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 20-25 64.
Halftime: SU, 46-18. 3-point goals: SU 16-35 (Yurasits 5-8; LaCorte 2-8; Butler 1-2; Sampson 1-1; Frauenheim 0-1; Haughton 4-5; Harnum 2-2; Morris 1-4; Martin 0-1; Kempski 0-2; Kozinski 0-1); Mary Washington 6-31 (Welch 2-6; D. Cook 0-6; Johnson 2-5; Barber 0-3; Saunders 0-4; R. Cook 1-1; Clevert 1-4; Shaver 0-1; Williams 0-1). Rebounds: SU 44 (Yurasits 6); Mary Washington 40 (Johnson 9). Assists: SU 22 (Frauenheim 12); Mary Washington 12 (Saunders 5); Steals: SU 14 (Martin 5); Mary Washington 9 (Johnson, R. Cook and Shaver, 2 each). Blocks: SU 0, Mary Washington 8 (Barber 5). Turnovers: SU 14, Mary Washington 19. Totals fouls: SU 22, Mary Washington 15. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A-154.