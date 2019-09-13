The road to a Centennial Conference championship starts this weekend for Susquehanna.
The River Hawks (1-0) travel to Baltimore to face seventh-ranked Johns Hopkins (1-0).
Johns Hopkins has outright won or shared the conference championship for 10 consecutive years. Saturday’s game is the first conference matchup of the season.
“The goal isn’t just to beat a ranked team,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said. “The goal is to take another step forward to winning the championship.
“That’s our team’s goal and (we’re) super focused on it. We’re excited to go out Saturday, and we know that the championship run starts in Baltimore.”
Susquehanna is coming off a 42-26 victory over Lycoming College last weekend.
Junior running back Da’Avian Ellington’s performance earned him a spot on the D3Football.com team of the week. Ellington rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard score.
He said it felt good to be recognized as one of the nation’s top Division III running backs in the opening week of the season.
“We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this game. It’s nice to get some recognition,” Ellington said. “I didn’t get the start that I wanted, but when my number was called (off the bench), I just rose to the challenge and executed.”
Johns Hopkins defeated Randolph-Macon 17-12 in its opening game, and held its opponent to fewer than 17 points for the ninth consecutive time in the regular season.
The last team to score more than 17 points against Johns Hopkins was Susquehanna, which won last year’s matchup 37-35.
Despite the streak of lockdown defense from Johns Hopkins, Perkovich said his team has not gone outside the norm in preparation for this week’s game.
“Our approach is pretty similar to every week. We don’t really waiver off of that,” he said. “We think we have a great process to get our players ready, so we’re not changing something because of who we’re playing.
“We’ve gone toe-to-toe the last two years, and fortunately we’ve been able to put points on the board. But they are good on defense. They run around really well. They’ll be a really good challenge, for sure. We’re going to have our hands full.”
The Blue Jays recorded four interceptions against Randolph-Mason. Even after Susquehanna’s impressive rushing performance last week, Perkovich said he does not want to rely too heavily on the ground game.
“We had a really nice performance with some big runs and some nice touchdown runs,” he said. “But we’re a pretty balanced offense. We have enough in our playbook and our gameplan to hopefully be good in both areas.”
Sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns against Lycoming, finishing 18-of-30 passing.
“(He) played well last weekend,” Perkovich said. “So obviously I think he’s going to have to play well again if you want to beat a top-ranked team like they are.
“But both phases clicked last week, and I think we’ll get going again this week.”
Ellington shared the same confidence in the offense, and is ready for the challenge ahead.
“They’re in the top 10, and we’re underdogs,” he said. “We’re ready for a dogfight.”