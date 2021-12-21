COLLEGEVILLE — Susquehanna scored 70 second-half points, and had six players reach double-figure points to grab a nonconference men's basketball victory over Ursinus on Tuesday.
The 117 points were the most in a game for the River Hawks (7-3) since a 120-116 double-overtime win against Misericordia in 2016.
After going into halftime tied at 47, Susquehanna started the second half on a 13-4 run to take a nine-point lead on a pair of free throws by Quincy Haughton. Ursinus (6-2) pulled to with two with 13 minutes left, but a 7-0 run by the River Hawks pushed their lead into double figures for the first time at 78-67.
Susquehanna pushed its lead as high as 14 points, and the River Hawks' lead hovered around 10 points until a minute to go. Back-to-back 3-pointers from the Bears made it a four-point game with 1:06 to play, followed by a layup by Trevor Wall for Ursinus with 48 seconds left made it a one-score game.
On the next possession was huge, as Haughton took a feed from Danny Frauenheim and drilled a corner 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game. The River Hawks iced the game at the line, going six-for-six at the stripe over the last 15 seconds to earn the win in the final game of 2021.
Jay Martin scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting, adding six rebounds and five steals. Dominic Dunn was 7-of-13 from the floor, including going 4-of-4 from deep, totaling 23 points and a team-best nine rebounds. Frauenheim finished with 18 points and six assists, while first-year Isaiah Oluajayi booked a career-high 10 points.
Haughton posted a career-best 13 points, making 5-of-6 shots attempted on the night, and junior Howie Rankine, Jr. finished with 13 points and three assists off the bench. The River Hawks shot 57.5 percent (42-of-73) from the field, a season-high for field goals, while also going 11-of-21 (52.4 percent) from 3-point range. The 22 free throws made were a season-high as well for Susquehanna.
Susquehanna 117, Ursinus 111
Susquehanna (7-3) 117
Jay Martin 9-10 4-6 24, Dominic Dunn 7-13 5-6 23, Danny Frauenheim 6-11 4-4 18, Isaiah Oluajayi 4-7 2-4 10, Lukas Yurasits 2-4 0-0 6, Howie Rankine 5-8 3-3 13, Quincy Haughton 5-6 2-2 13, Cooper Haberern 1-6 2-2 4, Wes Simons 2-5 0-0 4, Steven Ressler 1-2 0-0 2, Jack Van Syckle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-73 22-27 117.
Ursinus (6-2) 111
Ryan Hughes 9-12 4-5 24, Trevor Wall 8-12 5-6 22, Sean Neylon 6-11 0-0 16, Kyle Maurer 4-11 2-3 12, Cole Grubbs 3-4 1-2 7, Marlin Wise 3-4 3-5 10, Beau Everett 3-5 2-2 9, Peyton Vostenak 2-3 0-0 6, Matt McMahon 1-1 0-0 3, Luke Trotta 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 39-63 19-25 111.
Halfime: Tied, 47-47. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 11-21 (Dunn 4-4, Martin 2-2, Yurasits 2-3, Frauenheim 2-5, Haughton 1-2, Rankine 0-2, Haberern 0-3); Ursinus 14-25 (Neylon 4-7, Hughes 2-2, Vostenak 2-3, Maurer 2-6, Wise 1-1, McMahon 1-1, Wall 1-2, Everett 1-3). Rebounds: Susquehanna 34 (Dunn 9); Ursinus 27 (Hughes 7). Assists: Susquehanna 16 (Frauenheim 6); Ursinus 22 (Wall 7). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 1 (Frauenheim); Ursinus 2 (Grubbs 2). Steals: Susquehanna 10 (Martin 5); Ursinus 11 (Everett 3). Turnovers: Susquehanna 13; Ursinus 15. Total fouls: Susquehanna 19; Ursinus 19. Fouled out: Yurasits. A: 81.