The gauntlet known as the Centennial Conference schedule resumes Saturday afternoon for the Susquehanna University football team.
The River Hawks went on the road the last two weeks for conference games, and split with a pair of nationally-ranked teams, losing in overtime last week to Muhlenberg.
For the third time in as many games coach Tom Perkovich’s River Hawks face an unbeaten opponent as Franklin & Marshall (3-0, 2-0) visits Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium at 1 p.m.
The Diplomats are tough defensively, but they also have a fierce running game which looks to score lots of points while keeping its opponents’ offense on the sideline.
“It’s one of the toughest schedules in the country to start,” Perkovich said.
The Diplomats are just beginning that same rugged stretch of games. They will face Muhlenberg and then Johns Hopkins the two weeks after Susquehanna.
The Diplomats’ two-headed monster at tailback consists of 5-foot-6, 160-pound junior Keshon Farmer, who has rushed 45 times for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and 5-7 170-pound junior Joe Hartley-Vittoria, with 213 yards on 36 attempts and three TDs.
“They have two really good running backs and your front has to make plays,” Perkovich said. “We’ll be up for the challenge, I hope.”
F&M coach John Troxell also knows his team faces a tough challenge over the next three weeks.
“Playing Susquehanna, Muhlenberg and Hopkins in a row is no easy task,” he said. “We are trying to keep the kids focused on just playing this week’s game and not worrying about what lies ahead.
“This conference is so good that every week counts.”
As has been the case in previous games, the River Hawks (2-1, 1-1) struggled on offense early, got in a hole, then rallied late in Allentown. They came back to tie, only to lose in overtime.
“We’ve got to execute better,” Perkovich said. “We’re not going to change our kids.
“It’s not rocket science here, but we we’ve got to find a way to be more consistent, not turn the ball over.”
The River Hawks have a couple of players out with injuries, and some are playing hurt.
“But when you’re playing big teams, that’s how it goes,” Perkovich said said. “Our kids are being warriors right now; they’re battling through for their teammates.”
Perkovich said the overtime loss was “not the end of the world,” but the River Hawks needed to pile up some more wins to reach their goals.
“We have to just do what we can control,” Perkovich said. :We’ve gotta win this week and that’s all we can control.”
Ruisch has completed 66 of his 108 passes for five TDs, with four interceptions. Wide receivers Mikah Christian, Frank DePaola and Kyle Good have combined to catch 38 passes for 499 yards and three scores.
Troxell’s biggest concern with Susquehanna is the passing game.
“The SU receiving corps is really impressive,” he said. “They have a ton of experience and talent and trying to slow them down will be a challenge.”
Perkovich said the Diplomats will be staunch on defense.
“They are going to be good on defense,” he said. “They always are. They’re always one of the better teams in the conference with big athletes up front who try to make plays.
It might help, though, that the River Hawks faced two incredibly talented defensive ends at Muhlenberg a week ago.
“Muhlenberg was unbelievable. (The Mules) have a very good defensive line, the best we’ve faced in my time here,” Perkovich said.