ASHLAND, Va. — The Susquehanna University softball team finished a historic campaign on Sunday, winning its opening game in the NCAA Tournament Regional against Farmingdale State College 6-2 before dropping a 5-1 decision to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in play from the campus of Randolph-Macon College.
The River Hawks finished with the most wins since 2017 (28), while earning their third Landmark Conference regular season title, third Landmark Tournament title and fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. SU’s win over Farmingdale State on Sunday was its fourth in program history.
In the opener Sunday, Zoe Bork hit a three-run first-inning homer, and graduate student Gabby Bubba pitched a complete-game in her final appearance in a River Hawks’ uniform in the elimination game.
The teams waited nearly 48 hours to play due to the weather.
Senior Erin Bean singled to shortstop to start the game for Susquehanna, followed by a walk by Lexi Palumbo and a single by Ashley Warner to load the bases.
Senior Kiara Bryant would put the River Hawks on the board with a sacrifice fly to plate Bean to make it 1-0. Bork came up next and connected on her fourth homer of the season, blasting a three-run shot to put SU up 4-0. The homer gave Bork her fifth game since April 23 with three or more RBI in a game.
Farmingdale State (29-4) came right back with a run in the bottom of the first on a homer, but Bubba responded by retiring the next eight batters for the Rams. Bubba would only allow two runs to reach second base through the next four innings heading into the sixth inning.
The top of the sixth saw the River Hawks plate two more runs, highlighted by a RBI ground out by Warner and a RBI sacrifice fly by Bork. FSC plated a run in the bottom of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate but Bubba recorded the final out with the bases loaded to secure the victory.
MIT scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat the River Hawks for the second time this weekend.
The rematch of the NCAA Regional opening game between these two teams was a pitcher’s duel, as Susquehanna’s Katie Murphy and MIT’s Anya Chase matched each other pitch-for-pitch. The River Hawks threatened in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back walks by Palumbo and Warner.
Susquehanna would take the game’s first lead in the top of the fourth as Bork doubled to right field to start the rally. Two batters later, senior Katie Koch, a Lewisburg graduate, ripped a double to left-center field to bring Bork around for the game’s first run.
The River Hawks threatened again in the top of the fifth inning, as Roland doubled to lead off the frame. Bean nearly brought around Roland on the next at-bat, but her line drive was stabbed by the MIT left fielder. SU followed with a pop out and a ground out to finish the frame.
MIT though would come through with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, with the eventual game-winning two-run double coming from Mackenzie Bivin to make it 3-1. Mikayla Cable and Katia Pendowski also added RBI knocks to extend the Engineer lead.
In the top of the seventh, Koch led off with a single and Roland reached on an error to set up first and second with one out. Chase would work out of the jam to retire the side and send MIT to the NCAA Regional title game.
Koch was 2-for-3 in her final game in the orange and maroon.