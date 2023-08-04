The Daily Item
Beginning this upcoming season, Susquehanna University will begin charging a fee for home regular season football tickets.
Tickets went on sale this week.
“Our decision to implement a fee schedule for football tickets brings us in line with the practices of other Landmark Conference football programs,” said Sharief Hashim, athletic director at Susquehanna University. “Funds raised through ticket sales will support the maintenance of Doug Arthur Stadium and other student programming sponsored by Susquehanna’s Athletics Department.”
Susquehanna completed its final season in the Centennial Conference with a perfect 10–0 record.
This fall, the football program will join other Susquehanna varsity teams in the Landmark Conference for its inaugural season, having added football as a conference-sponsored sport.
The River Hawks, ranked 22nd in the preseason polls, open with three road games before its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 23 when the River Hawks host non-conference Western New England.
Susquehanna will play host to Catholic on Sept. 30 for the Ring of Honor Game, followed by Wilkes on Oct. 21 as part of Homecoming, and Lycoming on Nov. 11 for the Stagg Hat Game and Senior Day. Kickoff for all four dates is at 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Tickets will be $8 for adults and $4 for senior citizens and children ages 6 and up. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at gosusqu.com, as well as at the front gates on game day. Susquehanna students, faculty and staff are free. Season passes can be purchased for $27.