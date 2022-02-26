SELINSGROVE — With a couple of dozen seconds showing on the clock — the basketball yo-yoing from his trusty hand to the hardwood below — Danny Frauenheim gestured to the student section parked in one remarkably loud corner of O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
More noise was what the 5-foot-10 senior facilitator was calling for from his Susquehanna University brethren, so an appropriate celebration could begin.
A bit later — a championship T-shirt hanging from his shoulders — Frauenheim was standing beneath one basket directing traffic as some of his younger basketball-playing teammates could take turns trimming bits and pieces of vulnerable twine.
Frauenheim was merely displaying the well-honed skills that come with being the on-floor leader for a Susquehanna hoops program that will unfold another banner after claiming their second Landmark Conference tournament crown in three seasons.
Saturday night’s 76-68 triumph over Drew delivered SU the title … and much more.
“We had a couple freshmen who really didn’t know what to do, so as a point guard I kind of take a leadership role,” Frauenheim said. “I guess I took it into the post-game celebration as well.”
Frauenheim netted 15 points, while Dominic Dunn (14), Jack Van Syckle (11), Howie Rankine (11) and Lukas Yurasits (10) also reached double figures for an SU outfit that scored the game’s first 10 points, and led from opening tip to final buzzer.
Van Syckle also yanked down nine rebounds for the River Hawks (23-4), who will ride their 13-game winning streak into the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Frank Marcinek’s bunch will learn when and where they play on Monday afternoon.
Frauenheim was tagged the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
“Two years ago, we were happy to be in the (NCAA) Tournament,” Frauenheim said. “This year we expected to be in the tournament and we’re ready to attack it.”
“I thought we were in a good spot to get a bid, but we weren’t a lock and we were still on the bubble,” Marcinek added, referring to SU getting an automatic slot. “Crazy things happen and we could have gotten bumped, but we took care of business.”
David Gervase collected 26 points to lead Drew (18-9), which had won five straight.
“We did take care of business,” Marcinek said. “Right out of the gate.”
While Van Syckle and Quincy Haughton netted buckets in the paint in the opening 65 seconds, 3-pointers from Frauenheim and Dunn had SU up 10-0 — as the crowd roared — with just 2:44 gone. The River Hawks also kept Drew guessing by switching from an active man defense to a wide 2-3 zone that appeared more like a 4-1.
“That’s what it looks like,” admitted Marcinek, who thought Drew might come in leg-weary after closing its semifinal-round victory over Catholic with a 21-0 burst. “We’re not perfect at it, but we thought it would help us tonight.”
“To start the game, we knew we had to set the tone early,” said Frauenheim, who added two rebounds, three assists and four steals to his 15 points. “We wanted to say this is our conference and we’re going to leave no doubt.”
Susquehanna led by as many as 15 — Marcinek’s River Hawks led 24-9 with just under 11 minutes to go following a Rankine freebie — but the lead dipped below 10 only once.
Although SU also built a pair of 15-point leads after the break (50-35 and 58-43), the River Hawks’ largest lead arrived with 3:21 left when Frauenheim cashed a 12-footer to make it 70-54 with 3:21 to play. A short time later, Frauenheim made his request.
Soon, almost everyone in the house was celebrating.
Yet even as others were busy cutting down the nets, Frauenheim stepped away from the gathering with his MVP hardware in his hands and headed toward midcourt to soak everything in since he’d likely played for the final time in SU’s Houts Gymnasium.
“When I was being recruited, I wanted to win a championship,” said Frauenheim, who was on the floor getting up shots some two hours before tip. Dunn was doing the same thing. “Coach Frank believed in me, thought I could help bring a championship here.
“So, it was just kind of a realization from four years ago when I said I wanted to win a championship until today. Now I have two in three years. It’s surreal. It really is.”
LANDMARK CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
SUSQUEHANNA 76, DREW 68
Drew (18-9)
Howard McBurnie 2-7 0-1 4; Michael Kane 2-7 0-0 4; Miles Lewis 1-2 0-0 2; Malcolm Newman 0-3 0-0 0; David Gervase 7-16 8-8 26; Lybrant Robinson 5-12 0-0 10; Drew Gallagher 0-1 0-0 0; Malachi Walker 1-3 0-0 2; Andrew Turco 4-5 2-2 14; James Anderson 1-3 0-0 3; Dylan Musial 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-60 10-11 68.
Susquehanna (23-4)
Dominic Dunn 6-18 0-0 14; Jack Van Syckle 5-7 1-2 11; Quincy Haughton 2-3 0-0 4; Danny Frauenheim 7-14 0-0 15; Lukas Yurasits 3-8 2-2 10; Jay Martin 2-6 2-2 7; Howie Rankine 3-6 4-5 11; Cooper Haberern 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 29-64 11-13 76.
Halftime: Susquehanna 46, Drew 35. 3-point shooting: Drew 10-30 (Turco 4-5; Gervase 4-9; Musial 1-1; Anderson 1-3; Lewis 0-1; Newman 0-1; Gallagher 0-1; Walker 0-1; Kane 0-3; Robinson 0-5); Susquehanna 7-19 (Yurasits 2-2; Dunn 2-9; Martin 1-2; Rankine 1-2; Frauenheim 1-3; Haberern 0-1). Rebounds: Drew 34 (McBurnie 12); Susquehanna 40 (Van Syckle 9). Assists: Drew 18 (McBurnie 6); Susquehanna 11 (Van Syckle/Frauenheim 3). Fouled out: SU, Yurasits. Total fouls: Drew 15, Susquehanna 13. Turnovers: Drew 17, Susquehanna 15. A: 876.