HUNTINGDON — Erin McQuillen scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the second half, and Susquehanna pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 69-57 win over Juniata in Landmark Conference women's basketball Saturday.
It was the first conference victory of the season for the River Hawks (9-5, 1-3).
Susquehanna led by 18 in the first half, and took a 13-point lead into halftime.
Juniata (5-9, 1-3) pulled to within five six minutes into the second half after a jumper from Haily Sherman. The River Hawks pushed their lead back up to nine points after a layup by Amalia Esposito, but Juniata made it a four-point game going to the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Susquehanna built its lead back up to as much as 15 points with 25 seconds to go after free throws to seal the victory. McQuillen went 8-of-12 from the floor, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts, and added six rebounds in her first game back after a two-game absence.
Olivia Brandt tallied 12 points and six rebounds as well for Susquehanna, adding four assists, while Kaitlyn Lynch added 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Amanda Lemire posted seven points in 32 minutes, while Sadie Comfort chalked up seven points. Esposito finished with a game-high 10 rebounds, registering six points as well.
Susquehanna's third straight win over Juniata got off to a good start, as the River Hawks went on a 16-3 first-quarter run to take a 19-6 lead after a layup by Comfort. After a three-point play by Taylor Vrabel of Juniata made it a 10-point game, Comfort ended the opening quarter with a jumper off a dish from Isabella Schwabe to make it 21-9 going to the second quarter.
Susquehanna finished with 14 assists and 14 turnovers. Juniata was paced by 20 points from Sherman. Cassie Mock, who came into the game as the leading three-point shooter in Division III at 52.9% clip, was 3-of-8 from deep while adding nine points.
Susquehanna 69, Juniata 57
Susquehanna (9-5, 1-3) 69
Olivia Brandt 5-12 2-2 12, Kaitlyn Lynch 5-10 1-1 12, Amanda Lemire 2-4 2-2 7, Sadie Comfort 3-7 0-0 7, Isabella Schwabe 1-1 0-0 2, Erin McQuillen 8-12 4-6 23, Amalia Esposito 2-8 2-4 6, Megan Emlet 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Meehan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 11-15 69.
Juniata (5-9, 1-3) 57
Haily Sherman 9-22 1-3 20, Cassie Mock 3-10 0-0 9, Grace Long 4-12 0-0 8, Steph Emert 3-11 2-4 8, Averie Hess 2-11 2-2 6, Sarah Betts 1-5 0-2 3, Taylor Vrabel 1-1 1-1 3, Emelie Nonemaker 0-3 0-2 0, Kynnedy Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Dani Scipioni 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-76 6-14 57.
Halftime: Susquehanna 35-22. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 6-16 (McQuillen 3-3, Lemire 1-2, Lynch 1-4, Comfort 1-5, Brandt 0-2); Juniata 5-24 (Mock 3-8, Sherman 1-4, Betts 1-4, Emert 0-1, Hess 0-1, Miller 0-1, Long 0-5). Rebounds: Susquehanna 40 (Esposito 10); Juniata 47 (Hess 8). Assists: Susquehanna 14 (Brandt 4); Juniata 13 (Long 4). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 2 (Brandt, McQuillen); Juniata 1 (Sherman). Steals: Susquehanna 6 (McQuillen 2, Comfort 2); Juniata 9 (Sherman 5). Turnovers: Susquehanna 14; Juniata 10. Total fouls: Susquehanna 18; Juniata 19. A: 152.