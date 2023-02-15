SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna women's basketball team earned their fifth conference win of the season on Wednesday night, bettering their total of four from a year ago with a 61-51 win over Goucher in Landmark Conference action.
It was the River Hawks final game of the year at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Susquehanna (10-14 overall, 5-8 LC) would build a seven-point lead by the end of the first quarter after the game was tied at 8-8. The River Hawks led by double digits at the break, and stretched the lead to 19 points with 4:08 left in the third quarter on Kenzie Selvaggi's fast break layup, which made the score 44-25.
Goucher (3-21, 0-13) would answer with a 14-2 run to climb back within seven points at the end of the third quarter. The Gophers would cut the lead to four with 6:23 left in the game.
Olivia Brandt had the next two field goals of the game — layups nearly three minutes apart — to push Susquehanna's lead back to eight at 55-47 with 2:37 left in the game.
The River Hawks' Kaitlyn Lynch then made seven of eight from the charity stripe in the final two minutes of the game to clinch the victory.
Lynch led the team in scoring with 20 points, including 11-of-14 from the line. Selvaggi added 12 points and seven assists, while first-year Julia Roth had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Susquehanna 61, Goucher 51
Goucher (3-21)
Kyla Smith 5-17 2-2 14; Julie Cavoli 4-11 0-2 10; Kyani Quarles 2-7 3-4 7; Alayna Fadden 1-9 2-2 4; Kendra Lawrence 1-4 1-2 3; Alexis Kuhlman 5-11 2-2 13; Briyah Haggins 0-0 0-0 0; Gvahn Pace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 10-14 51.
Susquehanna (10-14)
Kaitlyn Lynch 4-11 11-14 20; Kenzie Selvaggi 4-10 2-4 12; Olivia Brandt 5-11 0-0 10; Julia Roth 1-7 3-4 5; Lauren Klein 0-2 0-0 0; Isabella Schwabe 4-5 1-1 9; Kate Hildebrandt 1-1 0-0 3; Vanessa Sabol 1-5 0-0 2; Madison Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 17-23 61.
Score by quarters
Goucher;8;10;21;12 — 51
Susquehanna;17;16;13;15 — 61
3-point goals: Goucher 5-18 (Smith 2-7; Cavoli 2-5; Kuhlman 1-6); SU 4-14 (Lynch 1-6; Selvaggi 2-6; Klein 0-1; Hildebrandt 1-1). Rebounds: Goucher 41 (Quarles 11); SU 37 (Roth 10); Assists: Goucher 10 (McFadden 4); SU 15 (Selvaggi 7); Steals: Goucher 7 (three with two); SU 12 (Lynch and Sabol, 3 each); Turnovers: Goucher 22, SU 20. Total fouls: Goucher 20, SU 10; Fouled out: Quarles. Technical fouls: none. A-239.