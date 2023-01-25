BALTIMORE — Kaitlyn Lynch had a double-double and the Susquehanna women's basketball team limited Goucher to 12 field goals in 40 minutes in a 61-47 road win on Wednesday night.
The River Hawks (7-11, 2-5) forced the Gophers into 16.9 percent shooting. Goucher hit 12-of-71 shots and just 6-of-27 from 3-point range.
Susquehanna led by a pair (21-19) at halftime, then outscored Goucher by 11 points in the third quarter to take control and pick up its second league win of the year. Kenzie Selvaggi drilled a 3-pointer off an offensive board to start the second half as SU scored 11 of the first 13 points out of the break.
Lynch hit all eight of her free throws — the River Hawks went 14-for-14 as as team — on her way to team-high 18 points. She also pulled down 11 of Susquehanna's 53 rebounds.
Olivia Brandt also added 10 points, four assists and two blocks for SU.
Susquehanna 61, Goucher 47
SUSQUEHANNA (7-11, 2-5) 61
George 0-0 0-0 0; Schawbe 2-3 2-2 6; Brandt 4-12 2-2 10; Pinckert 3-7 0-0 9; Selvaggi 3-8 0-0 7; Roth 2-6 0-0 4; Lynch 4-14 8-8 18; Klein 2-5 0-0 4; Miller 0-1 0-0 0; Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0; Meehan 1-1 2-2 4; Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 5-20 61.
GOUCHER (3-15, 0-7) 47
Nwuli 0-5 0-0 5; Quarles 1-6 6-9 8; Cavoli 1-3 0-0 3; Smith 6-23 5-5 20; Kuhlman 3-16 2-3 9; Taylor 0-1 0-0 0; Haggins 0-4 0-0 0; McFadden 1-9 2-4 5; Lawrence 0-2 2-2 2; Cox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-71 17-23 47.
Score by quarters
Susquehanna;13;7;23;17 — 61
Goucher;9;10;12;16 — 47
3-point goals: Susquehanna 5-20 (Brandt 0-1, Pinckert 2-6; Selvaggi 1-3; Lynch 2-8; Klein 0-2); Goucher 6-27 (Cavoli 0-1, Smith 3-12, Kuhlman 1-8; Haggins 0-2, McFadden 1-4); Rebounds: Susquehanna 53 (Lynch 11), Goucher 48 (Quarles 21); Assists: Susquehanna 15 (Brandt, Pinckert 4), Total fouls: Susquehanna 20, Goucher 14.