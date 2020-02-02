The Daily Item
TOWSON, Md. — The Susquehanna women’s basketball team snapped its four-game losing streak, and place four starters in double figures in a 60-52 victory over Goucher College in Landmark Conference action on Saturday night.
Sophomore Amalia Esposito paced the River Hawks (12-7 overall, 4-4 Landmark Conference) with 13 points, 11 rebounds — her fifth double-double of the season.
The Gophers (4-15, 0-8) led by two at halftime and pushed its lead to five early in the third quarter, but Sadie Comfort scored five points in a mini-spurt by the River Hawks to take a one-point lead.
Goucher would tie the game one more time with 4:33 left in the third quarter, but the River Hawks scored the final six points of third to take a 43-37 lead.
Susquehanna would take a 10-point lead with 4:44 left in the game, the Gophers — looking to snap a 13-game losing streak — rallied one final time, getting within three with 1:11 left in the game.
Nevin Hoenninger would knock down a 3-pointer — her only one of the game — with 42 seconds left to seal the River Hawks victory.
Hoenninger finished 11 points, while Erin McQuillen had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Comfort chipped in 10 points.
Susquehanna 60, Goucher 52
Susquehanna (12-7)
Olivia Brandt 2-11 1-2 5; Amalia Esposito 3-10 7-7 13; Nevin Hoenninger 3-4 4-6 11; Erin McQuillen 5-11 0-0 11; Sadie Comfort 3-9 2-2 10; Alexa Petrozzino 1-5 0-0 2; Kaitlyn Lynch 1-6 0-0 2; Alanna Connolly 0-0 0-0 0; Madi Welliver 3-3 0-2 6. Totals 21-59 14-19 60.
Goucher (4-15)
Kyani Quarles 4-9 1-2 9; Anise Williams 5-15 1-4 13; Jorryn Avery 4-12 4-6 14; Shelby Apostol 0-1 0-0 0; Alayna McFadden 7-24 2-3 16; Jauniece Blackmon 0-0 0-0 0; Claire Flynn 0-8 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 8-15 52.
Halftime: Goucher, 30-28. 3-point goals: SU 4-18 (Brandt 0-2; Hoenninger 1-2; McQuillen 1-5; Comfort 2-6; Petrozzino 0-2; Lynch 0-1); Goucher 4-20 (Williams 2-5; Avery 2-6; McFadden 0-6; Flynn 0-3). Rebounds: SU 51 (Esposito 10); Goucher 40 (Quarles 15). Assists: SU 13 (McQuillen 4); Goucher 9 (Williams 6); Steals: SU 5 (Esposito and McQuillen, 2 each); Goucher 6 (Williams 4); Assists: SU 13 (McQuillen 4); Goucher 9 (Williams 6); Turnovers: SU 15, Goucher 9. Team fouls: SU 14, Goucher 19. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A: 211.