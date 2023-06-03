It’s ancient history now, 12 long days after the fact, but there was a half-inning that cast doubt on Selinsgrove’s bid for a third state playoff berth in four seasons.
An infield error with two outs afforded Crestwood the opportunity to hit a home run that slashed the Seals’ four-run lead in half during a Districts 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal game.
Nobody hurt. Shake it off and get the next one, right?
Well, the next one was misplayed, too, and the Comets suddenly brought the tying run to the plate.
Nothing came of the uneven sequence. Selinsgrove answered with a leadoff homer in its half of the inning and ultimately left Crestwood in the dust, 12-2 in five innings.
“You just keep doing what you’re doing and trust him to get the next one. He got the next one in the next inning,” said senior Tyler Swineford, the pitcher at the time of the errors. “You keep getting ground balls and strike a couple guys out, and it’s another win.”
The Seals, it should be noted, weren’t fazed by those miscues. They were no more thrown off by them than by North Pocono’s seven-run second inning in the semifinals, or Pittston’s bases-loaded, one-out threat in the last of the seventh of a tied subregional final Sunday night.
Even the losses — there have been only five — hardly affected them. Three were by one run, another by two, and all but one were to schools as large or larger than Selinsgrove.
“We learn more from the tough games,” junior Ben Gearhart said after a 3-1 loss to Williamsport. “This gets us ready for a playoff battle. We’re going to face teams like this.”
There is an attitude — shaped by individual confidence, the belief in teammates, and the been-there-done-that nature of recent successes — that has elevated the program.
In a relatively short five-year span, which included a state championship and a second-place finish, the goalpost has moved to the very end of the field.
“In years past, you’re fighting, fighting for every (postseason) win,” said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler, “and here you feel that not only is it possible to win the next game but it’s possible to keep going. That (a state final) is not an impossible destination.”
It began in 2019 when the pitching of Logan Hile, Blaise Zeiders and Ryan Reich scorched the Seals’ path to the Class 4A state title. However, that year’s district title, their second in four years, was the last of its kind.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any chance to defend their crown in 2020. The following year, Selinsgrove was reclassified to Class 5A and landed in a thornier postseason situation, forced to play a subregional with District 2.
The first subregional experience was a gut-wrenching 1-0 loss at Wyoming Valley West on a walk-off hit. The Seals avenged that loss last season while winning the subregional, and then posted a trio of one-run state wins to reach the Class 5A final.
With Sunday’s 5-3 win over Pittston in eight innings — their second consecutive extra-innings victory — the Seals (17-5) have the opportunity that Wyatt Metzger, Josh Nylund and rest of the Class of 2020 so badly wanted.
The two-week march to the state championship game begins 6:30 p.m. Monday against District 3 third-place Warwick (13-11), last year’s 6A state champion, at Bowman Field in Williamsport. .
“It is kind of cool,” said Beiler. “The end’s not impossible; we’ve been there twice. We just need to do our daily job, come in here and work hard (at practice), and get the wins to get there.”