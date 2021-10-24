The incredible successes of the state’s bald eagle, osprey and peregrine falcon recoveries offer important lessons to the greater cause of conservation and dealing with an intimidating set of newer environmental threats, according to Dan Brauning.
“There are currently a lot of eagles around Pennsylvania – I never imagined we would have them as widespread as we do today, especially since these species were at the brink of extinction. At least regionally, they were really gone,” Brauning, the recently retired supervisor of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Wildlife Diversity Program, said during a recent interview. “It took a long and steady dedicated effort to successfully bring them back to their ecological place in our region. The very fact that that we have been able to bring these birds — or any animal — back from the brink is really heartening. It shows us that a dedicated effort can be successful and is not a waste of time.”
Reflecting the state’s efforts in helping bald eagles, ospreys and peregrine falcons, Brauning admitted that the time aspect is a very important lesson learned from this program.
“Bald eagles and peregrine falcons were listed as endangered in 1972, and it was in the late 90s that they were removed from the endangered species list nationally. In more recent years, they came off the state’s list,” he said. “So, it was truly a decades-long effort. With persistence and staying the course over time, we achieved these great successes. That’s an important part of the lesson — you can’t be impatient.”
Falcons provide gateway to successBrauning’s initial experiences involved the peregrine falcon reintroduction. He took a year out of grad school in 1982 to assist with an effort to bring peregrine populations back to Philadelphia.
“This was a pretty novel process at the time. We would release captive-bred peregrine falcons into various environments — including urban areas — and used a traditional falconry technique called hacking,” he said. “This means basically raising a bird until it can acclimate to the area, and then releasing them and continuing to feed them until they become fully independent.”
It is a process with which falconer Mike Dupuy, from Snyder County, is fairly familiar.
“The bird is housed in a box where can only see outward,” he said of hacking programs he has conducted. “The food is dropped from the side so the bird gets it without ever seeing the falconer.”
Seeing successes in the Philadelphia peregrine falcon efforts, Brauning oversaw similar programs in Harrisburg and Williamsport, among other locations throughout the state.
“We augmented the regional population to get birds that wanted to stay in Pennsylvania because that was our goal,” he said. “While most of the reintroduction of the bald eagles happened before my arrival (with the game commission), I was very involved in monitoring and protection measures.”
The resurgence has been an incredible process to witness from within the agency, Brauning admitted.
“Eagle nest numbers today are likely what they were in early colonial times, although we don’t know for sure because there weren’t records back then,” he said. “You see eagle nests now scattered along both the West and North branches of the Susquehanna River. and ospreys, which seem to prefer more still waters, have been much more prevalent in the glaciated regions of northwestern and northeastern Pennsylvania along with some of the larger bodies of water to the south.”
Bonding with birding
Brauning’s fascination with birds began as a child growing up in a row house in Philadelphia.
“Early on, the concrete jungle didn’t appeal to me, so I wandered through the parks of Philadelphia, and I developed an appreciation with birds early on,” he said. “I call them feathered jewels of God’s creation. They’re beautiful, they’re fascinating, they’re even challenging to learn sometimes so there is a certain competitive challenge to them. I’ve really been blessed to pursue my love of birds as a career and make a contribution.”
Bird watching has doubled in interest since the start of the pandemic, Brauning suggested, as lifestyles have changed and people are forced to stay at home. Birds, he added, provide a direct connection to our natural world.
“As I sit on my patio and look at the trees and hear the birds, I’m so grateful for something as familiar as the Cardinal. It’s beautiful, and we can get a joy from just seeing the created world that comes right into our backyard,” he said. “Birds are also so diverse that they can lead us further and further into a greater study and diligence of exercise that can challenge us. Overall, it gives us such an important connection to the natural world.”