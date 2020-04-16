When Hannah Kipple thought about her final lacrosse season with Danville, she likely envisioned carving apart opposing defenses to cap a record-setting career.
Kipple — who was named The Daily Item Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year after each of her first three seasons — was hoping to lead the Ironmen to their third district title in four years.
Instead, Kipple’s senior season consisted of only a couple weeks of practice. For much of the last month, she’s played against her 15-year-old brother in the backyard, trying to replicate some of the skills that served her so well in high school and that she will carry to Lock Haven University next year.
Kipple and the Ironmen had their season shuttered — as did all spring sports — because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been looking forward to my senior season since I started playing lacrosse in sixth grade,” Kipple said. “I’ve been playing with the same group of girls for seven years. It’s crazy not to be able to have a final end.”
Kipple was one of nine seniors on coach Carlene Klena’s 2020 roster.
Kipple — who set Danville’s single-season assist record last year with 53 — and Erin Donahoe — who will play at Bloomsburg, and scored a school-record 95 goals last year — lead the group. Kylee Cush is planning to play at Misericordia, and Klena said a couple of other seniors are also considering playing at the collegiate level.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Klena said about the season being canceled. “I was just sad. I’ve been perpetually sad (during the pandemic). I’m sad for the girls, for everybody putting life on hold, and all the sickness and death.”
Donahoe said the loss of the season was disappointing, but she said she’s had time to think about the bigger picture.
“This is so serious that it can be a little selfish if we take (being upset) too far, but it’s OK to be grieving the loss of the season,” Donahoe said.
Klena said she was especially sad for the seniors.
“It’s more that they didn’t get to play with this group, and lead the team as seniors,” Klena said. “They’re not going to suffer on a broader level. I’m excited because the (ones playing in college are) all nearby. It won’t be the last time I get to see them play.”
It will be the last time they get to play for Klena, though.
“Coach Klena is the biggest part of our program,” Donahoe said. “She gets girls to start coming out in third grade, and she’s the reason why we do well. The worst part is to not be able to play for her again.”
What’s also disappointing for the seniors is their last game for Danville was a loss in the district final against Lewisburg. That loss snapped a streak of five district titles in a row for the Ironmen.
“We came into the season as it was our time to restart,” Kipple said. “We definitely wanted to get back our district title.”
Donahoe said: “This year was the most exciting for our class, and it was supposed to be our best year. It taught us that we never know when our last practice or last time with our teammates will be, so we should take advantage of the time that we do get.”
She also added that she wasn’t too upset about that being her last game for Danville.
“We still won the district final as freshmen and sophomores,” Donahoe said. “I have two gold medals. I don’t want to dwell on last year, but we did still make it to the final. I’d rather think about our best games and how happy those times were when we won district titles.”
The good news for Kipple and Donahoe is they already own most of Danville’s single-game and season records. Donahoe admitted her goal was to score 100 goals and break her own record.
For now, Donahoe and Kipple are trying to stay in shape so they’re ready to begin their careers at the Division II level next year.
“I’m definitely worried about how it will affect me going to college,” Kipple said, “but everyone is in the same boat. You need to take the time and be on your own to be in shape.”
Donahoe said she figured by the time the season came around, she would be ready to go with a summer of practices and full preseason, but she added going without a season was fraying her nerves before she heads to Bloomsburg.
“I’m fortunate enough to have a big enough space that I can play,” Donahoe said. “I’ve been trying to keep playing because that’s what I would have been doing anyway.”
Kipple said this period was probably the longest she’s gone without organized lacrosse since she began playing in sixth grade, but she was working to maintain her skills.
“I have a rebounder; I have a net; and I have a brother,” Kipple said. “I’ve been playing defense against him. He doesn’t play lacrosse, but he’s athletic. I’ve been making him play one-on-one as much as I can.”