COAL TOWNSHIP — Sullivan County held the Red Raiders to seven fourth-quarter points to rally for the nonleague win.
Colin Lokitis led Lourds (3-13) with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting he also grabbed 10 boards.
Sullivan County 43, Lourdes Regional 41
SULLIVAN COUNTY (11-7) 43
Darick Finegan 1 0-0 2; Maddox Baht 2 0-0 6; Trey Higley 1 0-1 2; Riley King 4 1-4 11; Landon Baldwin 1 2-2 4; Ben Carpenter 7 1-2 18. Totals 16 4-9 43.
3-point goals: Baht 2, King 2, Carpenter 3.
Did not score: Blasi, Smithers.
LOURDES REGIONAL (3-13) 41
Owen Sandri 2 2-2 4; Alex Hughes 3 1-3 9; Austin Lamonica 1 0-0 3; Colin Lokitis 7 2-2 16; Joey Feudale 0 2-2 2; Trevor Moore 1 0-1 3; Billy Rishel 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 10-13 41.
3-point goals: Hughes, Lamonica, Moore.
Did not score: Brighton Scicchitano.
Score by quarters
Sullivan;12;13;6;12 — 43
Lourdes;14;10;10;7 — 41