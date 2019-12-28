SELINSGROVE — Sullivan County used a big run to overcome a seven-point fourth quarter deficit and defeat Mifflinburg 40-38 in a semifinal of the Angela Wolfe Royalty Memorial Tournament on Friday.
The Griffins advance to tonight’s 7:30 championship contest opposite Selinsgrove.
“Defensively, that proved the game-winner for us,” Sullivan County coach Kurt Parrish said. “We knew who their shooters were, so we just had to get a hand in their face and keep close.”
Mara Shuck appeared to put Mifflinburg in control to open the final stanza. The Griffins had clawed to leads of 4-2 and 15-14 in the first half, but the Wildcats (4-3) recovered each time. Shuck scored the first five points of the period, and Mifflinburg led 33-26.
“That was when the game changed,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “I thought we’d be able to take it one stop at a time and then take our time offensively and we’d be good.”
Sullivan County (6-2) had other ideas. The Griffins drew a foul, hit one of two foul shots, grabbed an offensive rebound, drew a foul, sank both free throws, got a Wildcat turnover and then Kassidy Beinlich sank a 3-pointer. The Griffins had all the momentum, and Mifflinburg could do little to stop it.
“We just kind of took a break,” coach Shuck said. “We didn’t continue to work hard and force them into turnovers like we had been all game.”
Sullivan County had trouble solving Mifflinburg’s defense, committing 12 turnovers in the first quarter and 33 for the game — 16 in the second half. The Griffins forced 13 second-half turnovers of their own.
“We used the clock to our advantage this time, and it worked,” Parrish said. “That was something we’d been struggling with to start the season.”
Jessica King led all scorers for the game with 13 points for Sullivan County, with Beinlich adding nine and Sophia Springman eight.
Mifflinburg got a team-high 12 points from Ella Shuck and nine apiece from Angela Reamer and Mara Shuck in the loss.
“There are a lot of teachable moments from this game,” coach Shuck said. “We’re still growing as a team, and the best thing we can do is learn from this and get better every day.”
The Wildcats will face Bellefonte in tonight’s consolation game at 6.
ANGELA WOLFE ROYALTY MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SULLIVAN COUNTY 40,
MIFFLINBURG 38
Sullivan County (6-2) 40
Sophia Springman 2 4-9 8; Jessica King 5 3-4 13; Stella Harney 2 0-0 4; Kassidy Beinlich 3 1-2 9; Ellie Springman 0 1-4 1; Samantha Albright 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 9-19 40.
3-point goals: Beinlich 2, Albright.
Did not score: None.
Mifflinburg (4-3) 38
Olivia Erickson 0 1-2 1; Brooke Catherman 0 1-2 1; Ella Shuck 5 0-0 12; Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-5 6; Angela Reamer 3 3-4 9; Mara Shuck 4 0-0 9. Totals 14 7-12 38.
3-point goals: E. Shuck 2, M. Shuck.
Did not score: Avery Metzger.
Score by quarters
Sullivan County 6 13 7 14 — 40
Mifflinburg 12 7 9 10 — 38