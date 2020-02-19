LAPORTE — Sullivan County was staring its archnemesis right in the face during Tuesday night's District 4 Class A girls basketball quarterfinal.
Since 2016, the Griffins had lost six straight games to the Red Raiders, including four straight in the district playoffs — three in district title games.
"We really tried to stress all week that the last few years doesn't matter," Sullivan County coach Kurt Parrish said. "We told the girls all year that the only team that can beat you is yourself."
Like a horror movie monster, the Red Raiders kept battling back from double-digit deficits to put a scare into Sullivan County, but in the end the Griffins ended Lourdes Regional's run of three straight District 4 Class A titles and the Red Raiders' season with a 53-44 win.
"We really haven't put a full 32 minutes together all season," Parrish said. "It was nice to do it at the right time."
The second-seeded Griffins (19-4) will face the winner of tonight's game between Meadowbrook Christian and Millville in the semifinals. Sullivan County qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight season. Lourdes Regional ends its year at 7-16, a season after a run to the state finals.
"This is kind of a summary of our entire season, we start off slow and end strong; or start strong and struggle to finish," Lourdes Regional coach Mike Klembara said. "Consistency has been our issue. They battled hard."
Sullivan County jumped out to a 12-5 lead, and the Red Raiders struggled to score, making just one field goal in the first 12 minutes of the game.
However, Lourdes Regional's defense got its offense started as three straight turnovers led to fastbreak layups for Terri Reichard as the Red Raiders pulled to wihtin 12-11.
Tunovers, which plagued the Red Raiders throughout the first half, reared their head again to end the second quarter. Sullivan County scored the last nine points of the half to take a 21-11 lead at halftime.
"I told the girls — and we saw it in two videos — they are aggressive at the top of their zone," Klembara said. "I hate to say its immaturity after the 23rd game of the season, but we need to be smarter basketball-wise.
"The talent is there. The kids work hard in practice. They are excellent students, but we need to just get a little bit more basketball savy."
Stella Hamey knocked down a 3-pointer to push the Griffins lead to 24-11, but the Red Raiders finally caught fire from the floor. Lourdes Regional put together an 11-2 run as Peyton Kehler's put back cut the Sullivan County lead to 28-24.
Sullivan County answered with a run of its own to end the third quarter, capped by a three-point play by Jessica King, to take a 38-26 lead after three quarters.
Lourdes Regional climbed back within seven twice in the fourth quarter, but Hamey and Sophia Springman each knocked down two foul shots, and King scored inside to push the lead to 13.
King led the way with 21 points and 16 rebounds as the only senior on the floor for both teams. Samantha Albright chipped in 11 for the Griffins.
Katie Sandri scored 13 points, all in the second half, for the Red Raiders. Kehler finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds, all but two points and one rebound coming in the second half, as well.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
QUARTERFINALS
at Sullivan County H.S.
SULLIVAN COUNTY 53,
LOURDES REGIONAL 42
Lourdes Regional (7-16) 42
Terri Reichard 3 1-2 7; Katie Sandri 5 0-0 13; Peyton Kehler 3 5-6 11; Emma Shimko 1 5-8 7; Meryl Czeponis 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 11-16 44.
3-point goals: Sandri 3, Czeponis 2.
Did not score: Chloe Rishel, Jocelyn Olvany, Victoria Lindemuth, Emily Shaffer, Faythe Timmons.
Sullivan County (19-4) 53
Stella Hamey 1 2-3 5; Jessica King 8 5-9 21; Kassidy Beinlich 0 3-4 3; Sophia Springman 3 2-2 8; Samantha Albright 4 3-4 11; Ellie Springman 1 0-0 2; Cassidy Skoranski 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 15-22 53.
3-point goals: Hamey, Skoranski.
Did not score: Angel Fitzgerald, Carly Rupert.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional`5`6`15`18 — 42
Sullivan County`9`12`17`16 — 53
BOYS
n Sullivan County 71,
Lourdes Regional 49
LAPORTE — Sam Carpenter scored 21 points, and Justin Metzger added 20 points as the Griffins rolled into the state playoffs for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons.
Sullivan County (18-5) will face second-seed St. John Neumann (19-4), a 69-45 winner over Meadowbrook Christian, in the semifinals. Lourdes Regional ends its season at 4-19.
The Red Raiders trailed 22-9 early in the second quarter after Metzger knocked down a 3-pointer. Lourdes Regional put together an 8-2 spurt to climb back within 26-19.
However, the Griffins used a 14-2 run to end the first half — keyed by two 3-pointers by Jalen Thomas — to take a 40-23 lead at the half.
Lourdes Regional cut the deficit to 12 twice in the third quarter, but by the time Carpenter's layup fell at the third-quarter buzzer the Griffins built their lead to 57-42.
Hunter Reed scored 19 points to lead Lourdes Regional, while Tyler Novak added 15 points. Nick deManicor had eight points and seven assists.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
at Sullivan County H.S.
SULLIVAN COUNTY 71,
LOURDES REGIONAL 49
Lourdes Regional (4-19) 49
Casen Sandri 0 1-2 1; Nick deManicor 3 1-2 8; Tyler Novak 6 2-2 15; Joey Nguyen 1 0-1 2; Hunter Reed 9 1-4 19; Chris Fuedale 1 0-0 2; Maxwell Reiprish 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-11 49.
3-point goals: deManicor, Novak
Did not score: Elliot Dobson.
Sullivan County (18-5) 71
Justin Metzger 9 0-1 20; Alex Schweitzer 1 0-1 2; Jalen Thomas 5 0-0 13; Jesse Williams 3 3-4 9; Sam Carpenter 7 6-7 21; Omar Rubio 1 0-0 3; Riley King 1 0-0 2; Ryan Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 10-15 71.
3-point goals: Thomas 3, Metzger 2, Carpenter, Rubio.
Did not score: Trey Highley, Conner Smithkors, Madden Bahr.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional`9`14`9`17 — 49
Sullivan County`17`23`17`14 — 71