Thousands of miles from home, Cassie Sumfest was received like a movie star in countries where field hockey enjoys peak popularity.
She encountered post-game lines of autograph/selfie seekers — mostly children, teens and young adults — excited to rub elbows with professional athletes.
That’s life now for Sumfest, a pro whether home or abroad, the longer she’s distanced from high school in Lewisburg or college in North Carolina.
“It is really fun,” she said. “I always love when younger people come up to me and they mention that they see my stuff and it kind of resonates with them. That always is heartfelt to me.
“A lot of kids will come up and say, ‘I saw you on social media!’ and it’s just really awesome to see our team reaching other countries.”
Sumfest spent the early portion of her summer overseas with the U.S. Women’s National Team, splitting time between Great Britain and Belgium while competing in the FIH Hockey Pro League.
It was the 2017 Lewisburg graduate’s second year in the Pro League, an event consisting of international mini-tournaments that feature many of the world’s best teams.
The USWNT’s first leg of the 2023 Pro League was contested in Australia and New Zealand from Feb. 17 through March 5, and featured two-game sets against the host countries (including No. 2 Australia), third-ranked Argentina and No. 10 China. The European leg, from mid-June through early July, saw the Americans clash with No. 1 Netherlands (where field hockey is second in popularity only to soccer), No. 4 Germany, No. 5 Belgium and No. 6 England.
“Our games are usually in a two- or three-week span, but we go for four to five weeks total, just so we can get adjusted to the time zone and have the ability to see what’s around us,” Sumfest said. “We go a week or two weeks before games start. That’s a time where we’ll probably have lunch on our own some days, or be able to walk around and get used to where we are. But once we start getting close to games, we’re packed pretty full with (daily) meetings and film and debriefs.”
This year’s Pro League schedule was a departure from recent seasons when teams played the two-game sets at more venues in similar spans of time. For example, in a 23-day stretch last April, the USWNT faced the Netherlands in Amstelveen, played Argentina in Buenos Aries, and hosted England at the University of North Carolina.
“I think it creates more team cohesion because you’re together for a longer amount of time now,” she said. “When we’re back in Charlotte, we’re with each other every day, but it’s only like three, four hours out of the day.”
Sumfest, the daughter of Dr. Joel and Virginia Sumfest, Lewisburg, participated in May groundbreaking ceremonies for the United States Performance Center, located on the UNC Charlotte campus. The USWNT’s new training home was relocated from Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, which served as the USA Field Hockey base since 2013.
The national team is scheduled to gather in Charlotte in late summer to begin a several-month training and evaluation process for the Pan American Games (Oct. 25-Nov. 4) in Santiago, Chile.
“It’s nice for me because I’ve always been pretty disciplined, but you definitely have to be a lot more disciplined when you’re on your own and not surrounded by the team when you’re back in that training environment,” said Sumfest. “We’re together at training, at lift, et cetera, but when you go home you’re on your own, whether you have a second job or however you fill the rest of your day making high-performance decisions.
“In college or in high school when you lived with your parents you were always surrounded by people that were reminding you of that. So you kind of have to remind yourself of making those high-performance decisions when you’re on your own.”
The upcoming training and roster selection for the Pan Am Games is significant because the 34-woman U.S. roster will be pared to 16 athletes. That core group (plus two alternates) would also likely form the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2024 Paris Games, whether it wins the Pan Am Games or finishes top-three in one of two FIH Olympic Qualification Tournaments (in China or Spain) in mid-January.
Sumfest, 24, maintains a website (cassiesumfest.com) and has a partnership with Longstreth field hockey equipment. She has been a fixture on the USWNT since July 2021, and she’s amassed 33 international caps — more than 25 of her teammates.
“I’d say in some aspects I definitely still feel newer to the squad, but I’m not in my first year — it’s my second and soon third year — so I’m definitely getting more comfortable when we go on tour and feeling more natural in that aspect,” she said. “There’s obviously way more things still to learn about it.”