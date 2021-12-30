It’s remarkable to consider the power in a simple list of names.
Take Cassie Sumfest, for example.
The Lewisburg graduate’s name appeared on several awards lists following her final field hockey season at North Carolina, all of which positively validated her recovery from a knee injury two years earlier.
Then, just two weeks ago, U.S. Women’s National Team coach Anthony Farry placed Sumfest’s name on the 20-athlete roster that will compete in next month’s Pan American Cup (PAC) in Santiago, Chile.
With a few strokes of his pen — or more likely taps on a keyboard — Farry charted a course for the next three to seven years of Sumfest’s life.
The Pan Am Cup, you see, is a World Cup qualifier, and that mid-2022 event, in turn, can punch a nation’s ticket to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
So by being named to Farry’s first international squad, Sumfest must plan her life around USA Field Hockey’s calendar for the foreseeable future.
“Yeah, I guess I’ve blocked off the next couple years,” she said with a laugh, “but it’s an experience I’ve dreamed of my whole life, and now, being able to do it, it’s amazing.”
About a week after her college season ended, Sumfest attended a training camp in Moorpark, California, where many of the 36 athletes chosen for the U.S. Women’s National Team in June were evaluated for selection to the international traveling team.
Sumfest worked out at defensive midfielder, the position she played for the defending NCAA champion Tar Heels in each of two seasons following an ACL tear in 2019. Her performance in the demanding, end line-to-end line role brought recognition from her conference (All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team, All-ACC Tournament) and beyond (National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-South Region first team).
“For me, I guess you could say it’s validating all the hard work I put in,” Sumfest said. “I don’t think if I hadn’t given up as much as I did during the recovery process that I would be where I am today. Being selected for all those things from the season and making the travel team, it’s really nice to be able to step back and think, Wow — over two years ago I couldn’t walk, and now I’m going to play for a World Cup qualifier.
“It’s crazy to even fathom it because I couldn’t imagine that when I was on crutches.”
Sumfest called Farry’s training camp “a lot more physical and faster-paced” than college, but she thought her experience at North Carolina — which won five consecutive ACC championships and three straight NCAA crowns during her time there — gave her an edge. She believed she was a better player post-recovery, and also a more confident one given how she excelled after moving from fullback to defensive mid.
She couldn’t predict how Farry would construct his first travel squad, essentially halving the U.S. national team, but she understood the importance of getting in on the ground floor.
“It’s something I thought maybe, could be a possibility, but I never want to get my hopes up too much because who knows what could happen. But I definitely did feel like I was at my best and that I had a strong possibility of making it,” Sumfest said. “Just being able to go to California at the end of November and be an impact player, starting and seeing that I’m up to the caliber of national and international players, is just a huge step for me.”
Erin Matson, Sumfest’s former UNC teammate and a four-time All-American, was among only three athletes chosen by Farry who competed in the 2017 PAC. Former Tar Heels standout Lauren Moyer (UNC 2013-16) was another. Six of the chosen girls, including soon-to-be Carolina freshman Ashley Sessa, were on the U.S. team that placed third at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championship.
“The selection for this important tournament has been very hard,” Farry said in a statement. “We have had a good look at the group ... and through this, we believe we have selected a group that can bring us the success we are after at the PAC.”
The traveling team is scheduled to reconvene in Moorpark for a pre-tournament training camp beginning Sunday. They depart for Chile on Jan. 12 ahead of exhibitions against Chile and Uruguay before the PAC begins Jan. 19. The U.S. team, ranked No. 15 in the world, is scheduled to play No. 32 Peru on Jan. 19, No. 13 Canada on Jan. 21, and No. 30 Mexico on Jan. 23 in Pool B play. The semifinal round begins Jan. 27.
The top three teams earn berths in the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup from July 1-17 in both Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Terrasa, Spain.
“Given that the group hasn’t played a game together yet, we will have plenty to work on,” said Farry, who was tapped to head the U.S. women’s program in Oct. 2020.
“I think it’s definitely a very good time to be entering the system,” Sumfest said. “Obviously, I would have loved to be on it earlier, but injuries happen. I’m just grateful the time has come, and I think it’s great to be able to have the opportunity to go to the Pan-Ams and be a part of the team that could qualify for the World Cup. If we make it to the World Cup, that’s where we’d qualify for the Olympics, which is always the end goal. So being a part of the team to help build up to that is just ... I can’t even put it into words. It’s just great.”
Sumfest graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in business administration. She played the 2021 season as a graduate student, matching her career-best with six goals, including the overtime winner in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. She finished with 15 goals and 41 points in 83 career games (81 starts).
“It’s something I wouldn’t have traded for the world,” she said. “If I could go back and restart these last five years, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
Instead, the clock has started on the next phase of a stellar career rooted in Lewisburg, where she was all-state first-team four times, and Pottstown, where she was a national club champion with WC Eagles.
“I’m really excited to see where this takes me,” she said. “It’s keeping up with what I’ve done over the last couple years of trying to stay healthy and be the best athlete I can be while also creating a life that’s good on the outside of field hockey because you never know. So it will be a huge process to maintain over these next couple years.
“Obviously the goal is always the Olympics, and so those are the years blocked off, like, OK — I’m going to train as hard as I can, stay healthy and make that my main focus.”