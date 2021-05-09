The Daily Item
Cassie Sumfest and Paityn Wirth weren’t able to help North Carolina win its second consecutive NCAA field hockey championship in 2019. However, the former Valley standouts were in the Tar Heels’ starting lineup Sunday for a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over Michigan in the national championship game.
Erin Matson scored two goals, including the game-winner 6:39 into overtime, as North Carolina won its third straight NCAA title and ninth overall.
Sumfest, a Lewisburg graduate, was sidelined for the Tar Heels’ 2019 season after tearing her ACL in the spring. Wirth, meanwhile, was in her freshman season at Penn State, where she started all 20 games for the Nittany Lions. She transferred to North Carolina ahead of the 2020 season.
On Sunday, Sumfest started at midfielder and played 60 of the game’s 67 minutes. Wirth, a forward, accrued 60 minutes of playing time. Neither triggered a shot, but Wirth earned a penalty corner in the middle of the third quarter. The ensuing play resulted in a Mia Leonhardt goal assisted by Matson and a 3-1 lead for North Carolina.
Michigan scored two goals fewer than five minutes apart to forge a tie at the end of three quarters. The fourth quarter was scoreless.
Wirth was on the field for the start of the 7-vs.-7 overtime period, though she was substituted out just two minutes before Eva Smolenaars earned the Tar Heels’ fifth penalty corner.
Matson received the insert at the top circle, dribbled to her right toward a defender, then cut quickly to the left for a reverse-stick shot that whistled past Michigan goalie Anna Spieker’s right foot in the center of the cage. Matson raised her right hand after scoring her team-high 29th goal, and was swarmed by her teammates in a celebration on the Karen Shelton Stadium turf.
A split season brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic saw the Tar Heels win the ACC title in November to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels went 9-0 in the spring season, including NCAA Tournament wins over America East champion Stanford, at-large selection Iowa and Big Ten champion Michigan to finish 19-1.
Sumfest, who played 48 minutes as a defender in the Tar Heels’ 2018 title win, and Wirth finished tied for second behind Matson on the team with six goals apiece. Wirth’s 21 points — bolstered by a team-high nine assists — and Sumfest’s 14 ranked second and third, respectively, behind Matson’s 67.
Sumfest and Wirth were both four-time Pa. High School Field Hockey Coaches Association first-team all-state honorees, as well as two-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Pennsylvania picks. Wirth was also a two-time NFHCA All-American.