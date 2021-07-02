Cassie Sumfest and Paityn Wirth are like two blonde starlets who always get the role.
No matter what part USA Field Hockey cast over the years — a spot on an Under-17 squad, or perhaps the indoor national team — if either local girl auditioned, she invariably landed it.
They were so consistently successful that the selection process lost its drama. Butterflies and sweaty palms were for those who had to wonder if they had the chops.
The team roster was posted? No, you go ahead. I’ll check it later.
This past week was different, though.
Sumfest, a 2017 Lewisburg graduate, and Wirth, Greenwood’s Class of 2019, were each evaluated for the U.S. Women’s National Team, the highest rung on the sport’s ladder in this country. The team, typically consisting of college-aged and post-collegiate athletes, represents America in the top international competitions, including the Olympic Games.
Sumfest hoped to re-establish herself in the USA Field Hockey program after a knee injury forced her to step away two years ago. She returned to secure a place on a USA taxi squad of sorts, and was a key contributor to North Carolina’s third consecutive national championship. She just didn’t know if she was strong enough to measure up to the nation’s best players.
“I had been working so many years leading up to this,” she said. “Before my injury I felt like I was at my greatest, and then I had to start at Ground Zero.”
Wirth, on the other hand, tempered her expectations. Despite ticking every box on the USA Field Hockey checklist during her advancement, she believed the numbers weren’t in her favor, that the few open positions would be quickly filled by veteran players. Wirth was more intent on catching up with friends after the isolation of a pandemic year.
“I wasn’t expecting to make the team,” she said. “I just went into (the evaluation) to have fun, see (USA and North Carolina) teammates and play some hockey.”
What neither girl knew was that Anthony Farry, who was named USWNT coach in late October, had decided to make sweeping changes. The Australian-born former coach of the Japan Women’s National Team (2017-20), opted for a fresh start after the U.S. team failed to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2004.
The roster Farry constructed following last week’s Young Women’s National Championship in Virginia Beach, Virginia, included only 12 holdovers. Sumfest and Wirth were both among two dozen newcomers chosen for the team from about 150 players who participated in six days of training and competition.
“This is the beginning of an exciting new era for the USWNT,” Farry said in a USA Field Hockey statement. “With the support of the field hockey community, we are looking forward to a period of growth that will lead to sustained success on the international stage.”
The girls received a “Congratulations!” email on June 21 with instructions to keep the news secret until USA Field Hockey could issue a formal release the next morning.
“It was absolutely a pleasant surprise,” said Wirth. “It was the kind of moment that took a day’s worth of sinking in. Like, This is the Olympic team.”
“It was kind of like, ‘Oh, my God! Finally!” said Sumfest. “It’s like I had worked so long and so hard at it that it’s almost surreal, like it really isn’t a thing yet. It still doesn’t feel real to me.”
Olympic dream
Sumfest, who makes no secret of her Olympics aspiration, made a triumphant return from a torn ACL. The injury wiped out her junior season at North Carolina and affected her USA Field Hockey standing.
At every phase of her post-recovery career, however, she reached a validating milestone. She traveled to Berkley, California, in February 2020 for her first trial since the injury, and earned a spot on the U.S. National Development Team. Back at North Carolina in the fall, she won a starting midfielder position after playing defender in her first two seasons. She finished third on the team in scoring.
“The main hurdle was the COVID year,” said Sumfest, who turns 23 in December. “I went to Berkley to trial but after that I didn’t have a chance to play field hockey again until fall. Usually when you’re cleared to play, you play routinely. The fall season was kind of nerve-wracking because it was my first time really jumping back into it.”
Her place on the development team allowed her to train for two weeks with the national team ahead of the Young Women’s National Championship. She was able to confidently display her skill and newly gained versatility for Farry and his staff for the first time. She carried that momentum into the June 15-20 tournament, and was ultimately named a USNWT defender.
“With new coaches, you play not knowing the style they want,” she said. “I had a pretty strong performance at camp and in the tournament so I was hopeful, but you can never guess on it. That’s why I was so excited for (the selection) to finally happen.”
Wirth embraced the social aspect of the experience. As one of the younger participants (she turned 21 in late May), she figured she’d have wait her turn to make the team. That wasn’t a problem.
“Honestly, it was a breath of fresh air,” she said. “Being around my teammates again — even the girls from North Carolina — that was the most thrilling.
“I was talking to (former U21 national team coach) Phil Edwards and said it’s just awesome and great to be around everyone I haven’t seen in so long because we haven’t had any camps. I was happy to catch up with those girls.”
Wirth’s devil-may-care attitude didn’t cross onto the playing field. The girl who transferred from Penn State to North Carolina for the challenge showed the mettle that made her an immediate starter, and the No. 2 scorer for the national champion Tar Heels. Farry chose her to play striker for the national team.
“As a player I’ve always been focused on doing what I know best, which is playing my hardest and enjoying what I do,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t enjoy doing it.”
New direction
USA Field Hockey’s transition to a youthful national team was paralleled by moving its headquarters from Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster — a home training base since 2013 — to Charlotte, N.C.
It’s a fresh start for a program that surrendered the 12th and final qualifying spot for the Tokyo Olympics to India. The USWNT lost by an aggregate 6-5 score in splitting a two-game qualifier series.
“(The Olympics are) what, as a team, has been the main focus,” said Wirth. “I spent two weeks training with those girls and it showed me how much they hurt from it. Though I can’t speak for them, it’s been hard, kind of a letdown after all this work and preparation. Anybody would be a little disappointed. But they’re still there to cheer us on, which speaks volumes.”
Sumfest said she was clued into the program’s direction when the coaches continually stressed that the Young Women’s National Championship was a trial and that none of the players should make living arrangements in Charlotte until the team was selected.
“I think the coaching staff’s idea was kind of to have this as a rebuilding process,” Sumfest said. “It seems like they have it pretty drawn out, what they’re planning for, and that they were looking to develop a younger team to build for 2024 and 2028.”
Wirth added, “Now the coaches are willing to work through (growing pains), which is a great thing honestly.”
Sumfest and Wirth will be in-season at North Carolina when the USWNT reconvenes in August. They, along with many of the team’s college-aged players, will join the squad in November in preparation for the 2022 Pan American Cup, which is Jan. 20-30 in Santiago, Chile. That event serves as an FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier, another stop on the Olympic road.
“We firmly believe that we are on the right path to prepare us for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028,” Farry said.
Wirth has three years of college eligibility remaining, including a bonus year granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic. She said she “wants to win more national championships” at Carolina, and that “the Olympics is the end goal.”
Sumfest could play two more seasons with the Tar Heels, but her USNWT selection persuaded her to stop after this year and pursue other opportunities. In addition to the Pan Am Cup, the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League begins in October. The United States has its first contest on February 16, 2022.
“My whole goal is to be an Olympian because that would be just an awesome experience and it’s a great goal to strive for,” she said. “But a new (USWNT) team can be picked every year, so I have to keep improving, keep in shape and doing the best I can do. Each time I train with the national team is a time to improve and make a statement.
“Nothing is set in stone — I could be cut next year — and that’s what drives me.”