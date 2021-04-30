While the NCAA field hockey tournament begins today — including Bucknell’s game against VCU at noon — the top four seeds have a couple more days before they take the field.
That gives them a chance to scout during today’s first-round games, and that’s exactly what Lewisburg graduate Cassie Sumfest and her teammates on two-time defending national champion and No. 1 seed North Carolina plan to do.
Miami (Ohio) faces Stanford today at noon, and the winner will take on the Tar Heels on Sunday. The Red Hawks are coach by Iñako Puzo, who is married to former Selinsgrove High School standout and U.S. Olympian Keli Smith.
“We’re definitely going to watch it,” Sumfest said. “We wanted to watch it together as a team, but because of COVID, we can’t watch from the stands. We’re going to put it up three different places, spread out and watch it together.”
Whoever wins will face a tall task on Sunday. North Carolina is 62-1 over the last three seasons, and is hosting seven of the 11 games. Penn State is hosting the other four games.
“We’re all really excited,” Sumfest said. “They started putting up the (tournament) banners around our field while we were practicing (Wednesday). We’ve been preparing for this since August.”
Sumfest, a redshirt sophomore, helped the Tar Heels to the national title as a freshman, but missed all of last season due to an injury. For teammate Paityn Wirth, a Greenwood graduate, the NCAA tournament will be a new experience. Wirth played for Penn State last season, and transferred to North Carolina.
“I’m really excited,” Wirth said. “We have really good hopes for it. We all have a lot of energy, and hopefully we’ll get the outcome we want.”
Wirth and Sumfest are second and third, respectively, in points for the Tar Heels (16-1) this season. Wirth has six goals and seven assists, while Sumfest scored five goals and has two assists. North Carolina junior Erin Matson, who is from Chadds Ford, leads the nation with 25 goals. No one else has scored more than 17 this season.
“We’ve been locked in since August,” Sumfest said. “We’ve been playing regular games for six months, so there’s so much more excitement to finally play in the tournament. We’re going to put everything we worked for finally to the test.”
North Carolina is the favorite heading into the tournament, but the Tar Heels are trying not to let pressure affect them.
“That pressure makes us more excited to play,” Sumfest said. “We want to prove that we’re the top seed, and be the best we can be. Just because we’re hosting doesn’t mean we automatically get to be in the Final Four. We have to go in with a good mentality, focused on winning and advancing.”
Wirth, in her first season with the team, said she feels the pressure a little differently.
“It’s more so that I want to give my all for my teammates,” she said. “I want to help them make history. I’m so stoked, so excited for it.”
As a freshman with the Nittany Lions, Wirth scored five goals and had a team-best five assists, but the fit wasn’t quite right. North Carolina has been a better match for her.
“Honestly, it’s been a blessing — the whole experience,” Wirth said of her first year at North Carolina. “I’m so thankful. It’s nice to feel at home and where I belong.”
Wirth has fit right in, appearing in all 17 games with 12 starts.
“It really helped knowing a lot of the girls from the national team or my club team,” Wirth said. “Cassie is another well-known field hockey name from our area, and it’s been great spending more time with her. We can relate to stuff from home with one another.”
After today’s games, the Tar Heels can begin preparing to defend their national title in earnest.
Sumfest said the Tar Heels expect to get everyone’s best shot.
“We just need to focus on doing the hard work off the ball and keeping it simple,” she said of North Carolina’s keys to success.
“We have to take every game like it’s our last and play as a whole,” Wirth said. “If we play the Carolina way, we can do damage.”
For those two and their teammates, the hope is that means hoisting a third straight national championship trophy — this time on their home field — on May 9.