Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers this morning with mainly sunny skies during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High 62F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.