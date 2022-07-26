The Daily Item
New coach, same result for Cassie Sumfest and Paityn Wirth.
The area graduates and former University of North Carolina teammates were named to the 2022-23 U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team by first-year coach Greg Drake on Tuesday.
Sumfest, a Lewisburg graduate, and Wirth, a Greenwood alumna, were first selected for the USWNT last year by former national team coach Anthony Farry. In April, Drake replaced Farry, who resigned for personal reasons.
“I believe the USWNT is now in the strongest position it has been for a number of years,” Drake said in a USA Field Hockey release. “With the Pan American Games 15 months away, we continue to build strongly toward Olympic qualification.”
In the fall, Sumfest and Wirth helped North Carolina win the program’s fifth consecutive ACC championship. Sumfest was named to the all-tournament team. The Tar Heels were upset in the NCAA first round, missing an opportunity to play for a fourth straight national championship, and also losing a string of 12 final four appearances.
Sumfest, a midfielder, ranked third on the team in goals (six) and points (17) in her final season with the program.
Wirth started 14 games on the front line, scoring two goals and adding three assists in her second season at Chapel Hill after transferring from Penn State.
The women were fixtures on the U.S. team that competed this spring in the FIH Hockey Pro League’s third season. Most recently they were members of a 26-athlete roster that played eight games in Europe, concluding on June 26.
This past week, 144 high school, collegiate, and post-collegiate athletes competed at the Senior Nexus Championship in Virginia Beach, Va. The event served as a trial for a number of teams in the USA Field Hockey pipeline, headline by the national team. Wirth was a member of the event’s gold medal team.
The USWNT has a training camp in Charlotte, N.C., from Sunday through Aug. 4. The 15th-ranked Americans will again participate in the FIH Hockey Pro League, which begins Nov. 3. The USWNT plays for the first time on Feb. 17, 2023.
The Pan Am Games are set for Oct. 20 to Nov. 5, 2023, in Santiago, Chile.
Wirth and four USWNT teammates — Ryleigh Heck, Erin Matson, Ashley Sessa and Meredith Sholder — open the collegiate season at UNC with an exhibition on Aug. 14.