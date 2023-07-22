BERWICK — Cayne Stroup struck out four in a one-hit shutout, and host Berwick knocked Sunbury/Northumberland into the elimination bracket of the Pa. American Legion Junior League regional with a 4-0 victory Saturday.
Stroup, who hit a pair of batters in the first inning, allowed only Delcan Abrahims' third-inning leadoff single and two walks in his gem at North Berwick Field.
Berwick (19-13-1) advanced to the winners' bracket final against Lower Southampton at 3 p.m. today. Sunbury/Norry (17-4) faces Mountain Post at 12:30 p.m. today.
Abrahims started for Sunbury/Norry and pitched around consecutive one-out singles in the first inning to keep the game scoreless through two frames.
Berwick broke the ice with two outs in the home third when Frank Lutz tripled to center field, scoring Derek Pinterich, who had been hit by a pitch. Berwick added two-out runs in the fourth and fifth innings, as well, with Shane Johnson's two-run, inside-the-park home run in the fifth making it 4-0.
Abrahims struck out five and walked one over five innings of five-hit ball. Corbin Stahl pitched a scoreless sixth, allowing two hits and striking out two.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
PA REGION PLAYOFFS
At North Berwick Field
First Round
Berwick 4, Sunbury/Northumberland 0
Sunbury/Norry;000;000;0 — 0-1-0
Berwick;001;120;x — 4-7-1
Declan Abrahims, Corbin Stahl (6) and Nate Strausser. Cayne Stroup and Shane Johnson.
WP: Stroup. LP: Abrahims.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Abrahims 1-for-2.
Berwick: Frank Lutz 2-for-3, triple, RBI; Stroup 1-for-3; Aidan Smith run; Johnson 1-for-2, home run (5th, 1 on), run, 2 RBIs; Josiah Hosler 1-for-2; Derek Pinterich 2-for-2, run, RBI.
Other scores:
Lower Southampton 9, Lower Macungie 6
Mountain Post 7, Greater Pittston 3 (Greater Pittston eliminated)
Boyertown 6, Jonestown 5 (Jonestown eliminated)