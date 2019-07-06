The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Brian Snyder left the bases loaded in the seventh inning to punctuate a combined shutout with Wyatt Faust as Sunbury/Northumberland defeated Berwick, 2-0, in Susquehanna Valley American Legion League play Friday.
Faust scattered nine hits over six scoreless innings, striking out five. He left the bases full in the third inning. Snyder then gave up a one-out double and walked two in the seventh before a fly ball to center field ended the game.
Drew Balestrini scored twice for Sunbury/Norry, on a groundout and an error.
Sunbury/Northumberland 2, Berwick 0
Sunbury/Norry 100 001 0 — 2-2-0
Berwick 000 000 0 — 0-10-2
Wyatt Faust, Brian Snyder (7) and Dakota Snyder. Nick Feudale, Sawyer Kemp (2) and Shane Levan.
WP: Faust. LP: Feudale. S: B. Snyder.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Blaise Wiest 1-for-2; Chase Carpenter 1-for-3.
Berwick: Ian Kishbaugh 2-for-4; Kaleb Gearinger 2-for-4; Jared Marshman 2-for-4, double; Levan 1-for-1; Mikey Lombargo 1-for-2; Max Slusser 1-for-4, double; Logan Bello 1-for-1.
n Selinsgrove drops pair
ALMEDIA — Bloomsburg limited Selinsgrove to a run on three hits to win the nightcap of a doubleheader sweep, 4-1.
In the first game, Bloomsburg’s Cade Davis fired a four-hit shutout to outduel Selinsgrove’s Blaise Zeiders, 3-0.
Zeiders fanned nine in five innings but allowed three earned runs on seven singles. Davis struck out six and walked two.
The teams played two, five-inning games.
Game One
Bloomsburg 3, Selinsgrove 0
Selinsgrove 000 00 — 0-4-0
Bloomsburg 120 0x — 3-7-0
Blaise Zeiders and Wyatt Metzger. Cade Davis and Owen Lewis.
WP: Davis. LP: Zeiders.
Selinsgrove: Ryan Aument 1-for-3; Tyler Swineford 1-for-2; Randy Richter 1-for-2; Metzger 1-for-3.
Bloomsburg: Kolton Smith 1-for-3, run; Dylan Harris 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Matt Mumaw 2-for-2, RBI; Nick Anderson 1-for-2, run; Justin Thivierge 1-for-2, run; Cooper Thrush 1-for-1.
Game Two
Bloomsburg 4, Selinsgrove 1
Bloomsburg 200 02 — 4-5-1
Selinsgrove 010 00 — 1-3-1
Nathan Martz, Dylan Harris (3) and Isaac Gensemer. Carter Horten and Metzger.
WP: Martz. LP: Horten.
Bloomsburg: Harris 2-for-2, run, RBI; Jacob Reifer 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Martz 1-for-2; Mason Yorty 1-for-2, run.
Selinsgrove: Horten 1-for-2; Richter 1-for-2, run; Ryan Reed 1-for-2.