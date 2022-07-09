NORTHUMBERLAND — Bloomsburg took advantage of seven Sunbury/Northumberland errors, and took the Junior American Legion baseball playoff opener on Thursday night at Pineknotter Park.

Sunbury/Northumberland (8-6) will travel Beech Creek in an elimination game on Monday.

Bloomsburg started the game with three straight singles in the top of the first. Sunbury/Norry committed an error on a double-play grounder, opening the flood gates. Three more errors in the inning led to five Bloomsburg runs.

Darren Strausser had a three-run double in a four-run bottom of the seventh for Sunbury/Norry.

Junior American Legion playoffs

Double elimination

at Pineknotter Park

Bloomsburg 9, Sunbury/Norry 4

Bloomsburg;512;010;0 — 9-6-2

Sunbury/Norry;000;000;4 — 4-2-7

Cayne Stroup, Lutz (6) and Johnson. Gavyn Erb, Charlie Williams (2), Justin Ziegler (6), Corbin Stahl (7) and Nate Strausser.

WP: Stroup; LP: Erb.

Bloomsburg: Johnson, double, RBI.

Sunbury/Northumberland: Strausser, double, 3 RBIs.

