DANVILLE — Danville took an early lead, and three Danville pitchers made it stand up in a 5-3 win over Sunbury/Northumberland on Friday night in Junior Legion baseball action.
Danville improves to 10-1 on the season, and is currently in first place in the league with two games to play. Sunbury/Northumberland finishes the regular season at 8-5, and awaits an opponent in Thursday's playoff openers.
Corbin Stahl had two hits, and Gavyn Erb had two hits and knocked in a run for Sunbury/Northumberland.
Danville 5, Sunbury/Northumberland 3
Sunbury/Norry;000;100;2 — 3-7-2
Danville;103;001;x — 5-9-4
Charlie Walter and Nate Strausser. Mills, Walker (6), Shultz (7) and Maloyed.
WP: Mills; LP: Walter.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Corbin Stahl, 2-for-4, run; Gavyn Erb 2-for-4, RBI.
Danville: Rogers, 2-for-3; Shultz, 2-for-4, double; Duffy, 2-for-3.