BERWICK — Declan Abrahims was prepared for almost every occurrence as he took a lead off second base in the sixth inning Friday, the potential tying run for Sunbury/Northumberland in its regional opener against Boyertown.
An errant pickoff throw to first base, though?
"I was pretty surprised on that," Abrahims admitted. "It caught me off guard."
Boyertown pitcher Jayden Madeja-Bossler attempted to catch Chayse Snyder straying too far off the bag with one out in the sixth, but his throw sailed past the first baseman to the fence in foul territory. Abrahims raced all the way home on the play, and, four more runs later, Sunbury/Norry was on its way to a 10-6 win in the first round of the Pa. American Legion Junior League regional at North Berwick Field.
"I just thought, I'm going to score!" Abrahims said of his reaction to the game-changing play. "I just thought it was huge. When they throw that away, that's going to get their morale down and it's going to get ours up."
Sunbury/Norry went in front with a three-run second inning, but Boyertown answered with five in the bottom of the frame and kept the lead until sixth. Sunbury/Norry had seven of its 11 hits in last two innings, turning a 5-4 deficit into a four-run advantage.
"When we got behind, the kids battled," said Sunbury/Norry manager Don Leitzel. "In the early season this year if something like that happened it could have been very destructive, but we bounced right back. We scored a run the next inning to make it 5-4 ... (and) we hit the ball sharply all day.
"They threw four arms, and we seemed to be on every one of their kids. Even our outs were hit sharply."
Gavin Landis went 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the win, while Charles Walter and Corbin Stahl each added a pair of hits. Abrahims, Snyder and Stahl all scored twice.
Sunbury/Norry (17-3) advanced to the winners' bracket to face host Berwick (18-13-1) today at 5 p.m. Boyertown (14-16) plays Jonestown in an 11:30 a.m. elimination game.
Sunbury/Norry's early lead developed without a hit in the second.
Stahl was hit by a pitch to open the inning, and Mike Vaders worked a walk. After Graiden Campbell bunted the runners into scoring position, Kingston Erb walked to load the bases. Nate Strausser was then hit by pitch to force in the game's first run before Abrahims grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice. On the ensuing pitch, Abrahims broke from first base and baited Boyertown into a rundown just long enough for Erb to steal home for a 3-0 lead.
Mason Reinert's one-out double sparked Boyertown's second-inning rally. The Bear Cubs followed with a Kaden Gabel single and a Joey Goddard walk to fill the bases. After a strikeout, Tilman Henley (2 RBIs), Kylor Bachman (RBI) and Ryan Dulude (2 RBIs) had consecutive singles.
The score was 5-3 Boyertown, and the hit total was 7-1.
"Not much concern. It was early in the game, so there's still a lot of ball left," said Abrahims. "We had the confidence all game. We were just hitting hard liners everywhere and balls on the ground all over the place all game."
Sunbury/Norry pulled within 5-4 in the third thanks in part to leadoff hits by Snyder and Landis. Madeja-Bossler took the ball in relief, and, with the exception of Stahl's RBI groundout in the third, kept Sunbury/Norry off the board until the sixth. He left the bases full in the fifth with a strikeout.
In the sixth, however, after Abrahims and Snyder reached with consecutive one-out hits, Madeja-Bossler uncorked the fateful pickoff throw that tied the score. Landis (RBI), Walter and Stahl followed with hits, and Vaders (sacrifice fly) and Campbell (single) knocked in runs.
"I think (Madeja-Bossler's pickoff throw) caught Chayse by surprise — because he had a pretty big lead — and he was a little bit slow to react," said Leitzel. "It would have been a close play. Thank goodness was throw was wide and into the runner. Fortunately, Chayse was just alert enough.
"That was big."
Snyder allowed an unearned run on two hits over 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. Abrahims took over with two outs in the sixth and loaded the bases with a walk and two hits. He got out of the jam with a called third strike on a sweeper that broke 12 inches-plus to cross the plate.
"We've been playing all year to win the league championship and get to a regional and we accomplished that goal and now we don't want to be satisfied," said Leitzel. "We want to try to get to states now."
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
PA REGION PLAYOFFS
At North Berwick Field
First Round
Sunbury/Northumberland 10, Boyertown 6
Sunbury/Norry;031;005;1 — 10-11-2
Boyertown;050;001;0 — 6-11-2
Charles Walter, Chayse Snyder (3), Declan Abrahims (6) and Nate Strausser. Connor Houck, Jayden Madeja-Bossler (3), Joey Schreiner (6), Christian Calautti (7) and Mason Reinert.
WP: Snyder. LP: Madeja-Bossler.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Abrahims 1-for-5, 2 runs; Snyder 1-for-4, 2 runs; Gavin Landis 4-for-5, run, 2 RBIs; Walter 2-for-4, run; Corbin Stahl 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Mike Vaders run, RBI; Graiden Campbell 1-for-2, RBI; Kingston Erb run; Strausser RBI.
Boyertown: Schreiner 3-for-4, run, 3 RBIs; Tilman Henley 2-for-4, run, RBI; Kylor Bachman 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Ryan Dulude 1-for-4; Houck 1-for-4; Reinert 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Kaden Gabel 1-for-1, run; Joey Goddard run.
Other scores:
Lower Macungie 5, Mountain Post 1
Lower Southampton 12, Greater Pittston 2 (5 inn.)
Berwick 5, Jonestown 4