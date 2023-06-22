NORTHUMBERLAND — Gavin Hoot took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, and Alex Kadryna drove in three runs for the Sunbury/Northumberland Junior American Legion team in a 12-2 win over Jersey Shore in five innings Thursday.
Sunbury/Norry (9-1) scored in every inning, putting up three runs in each of the first and second frames and four more in the fourth.
Kadryna had a pair of doubles and scored twice, while Chayse Snyder and Gavin Landis also went 2-for-2. Landis drove in two.
Hoot struck out four and walked one in 4 2/3 innings of no-hit ball.
Sunbury/Norry 12, Jersey Shore 2 (5 innings)
Jersey Shore;000;02 — 2-2-3
Sunbury/Norry;331;41 — 12-10-0
WP: G.Hoot. LP: Winter.
Jersey Shore: Moore 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Harlen 1-for-1, run; Dittmar 0-for-1, run.
Sunbury/Norry: Declan Abrahims 3 runs; Chayse Snyder 2-for-2, double, 2 runs; Alex Kadryna 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Gavin Landis 2-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Justin Zeigler run; Charles Walter 1-for-2, RBI; Jake Hendricks run, RBI; Gavyn Erb RBI; Mike Vaders 1-for-2, double, 2 runs; Nate Strausser 1-for-1, RBI; Kingston Erb 1-for-1, RBI.