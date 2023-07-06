NORTHUMBERLAND — Gavin Landis and Griffin Parker each knocked in two runs as the Sunbury/Northumberland Junior Division American Legion baseball team beat the Beech Creek Crickets, 10-7, on Thursday at Pineknotter Park.
Sunbury/Norry (11-2) trailed 5-1 after 2 1/2 innings, before rallying with five runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Corbin Stahl and Declan Abrahims each walked to open the third for Sunbury/Northumberland before Parker singled home a run. Chayse Snyder followed with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 5-3. After a walk to Landis, back-to-back errors by the Crickets tie the score at 5-5, before a balk gave Sunbury/Norry the lead for good at 6-5.
Parker had an RBI groundout in the fourth, before Landis singled home two runs for a 9-5 Sunbury/Northumberland lead.
Charles Walter got the victory, working four innings. The Sunbury/Northumberland bullpen of Justin Zeigler and Gavin Hoot worked three innings of scoreless relief.
Sunbury/Northumberland 10, Beech Creek 7
Beech Creek;041;020;0 — 7-7-4
Sunbury/Norry;105;301;x — 10-4-2
Corman, Jones, Seyler (7) and McDermott. Charles Walter, Justin Zeigler (5), Gavin Hoot (7) and Nate Strausser.
WP: Walter; LP: Corman.
Beech Creek: Fravel, 1-for-4, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Karstetter, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jones, 1-for-3, double, run; Jeirles 2-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Declan Abrahims, 1-for-1, double, 3 runs; Griffin Parker, 1-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chayse Snyder, 1-for-2, run, RBI; Gavin Landis, 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Corbin Stahl, 1-for-2, 2 runs.