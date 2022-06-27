Williamsport struck for multiple runs in each of the first three innings en route to an 11-3 win over Sunbury/Northumberland in Junior Legion baseball Wednesday.
Williamsport led 2-0 after one inning and 7-1 after the second. The loss ended Sunbury/Norry's four-game win streak.
On Monday, Charlie Walter didn't allow an earned run, and struck 11 over six innings to lead Sunbury/Norry to a 6-2 win over Lewisburg.
Nate Strausser knocked in two runs for Sunbury/Northumberland (6-4), including the go-ahead RBI single in the second inning. Max Pfirman and Andrew Smith each had two hits for Lewisburg (2-7).
Williamsport 11, Sunbury/Northumberland 5
Sunbury/Norry;013;010;0 — 5-4-3
Williamsport;253;100;x — 11-14-4
Gavyn Erb, Gavin Hoot (2), Mike Vaders (3), Corbin Stahl (4), Jake Hendricks (6) and Nate Strausser. Rank, McCloud (4) and Vogt.
WP: Rank. LP: Erb.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Charlie Walter RBI.
Williamsport: Rank 2-for-5, triple; Kulp 2-for-5, double; DeSanto 2-for-4, double; McCloud 2-for-3, 2 doubles; Lambert 2-for-3, double.
Records: Sunbury/Northumberland is 6-4. Williamsport is 6-2.
Monday
Sunbury/Northumberland 6, Lewisburg 2
Lewisburg;100;000;1 — 2-4-4
Sunbury/Norry;020;220;x — 6-3-2
Cohen Hoover, Andrew Smith (5), Max Pfirman (6) and Dakota Keister. Charlie Walter, Gavyn Erb (7) and Nate Strausser.
WP: Walter; LP: Hoover.
Lewisburg: Pfirman, 2-for-3, run; Smith, 2-for-3, double.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Strausser, hit, 2 RBIs; Corbin Stahl, hit, 2 runs.